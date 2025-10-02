Search
News
3 min read

Telegram To Let Users Trade Tokenized US Stocks via Wallet Starting October

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Telegram wallet xStovk.

Telegram native wallet to launch tokenized stock. Credit: SOPA Images /Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Telegram will integrate Kraken’s xStocks, offering tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs.
  • The rollout begins in October, starting with Wallet’s custodial service and later expanding to the TON self-custodial wallet.
  • Over 60 tokenized stocks and ETFs will be available, including Apple, Tesla, and the S&P 500.

Telegram is about to turn its native crypto wallet into a gateway for traditional finance.

Starting in October, millions of eligible users will be able to trade tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs directly inside the app, thanks to a partnership with Kraken and tokenization platform Backed.

The launch marks one of the largest consumer-facing rollouts of tokenized equities to date.

At the outset, more than 60 tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs will be available in Wallet’s custodial version, with support for the self-custodial TON Wallet to follow.

Democratizing Access to Capital Markets via Wallet

Telegram framed the integration as a step toward democratizing global access to capital markets.

For many of the world’s unbanked or underbanked populations, the app argued, financial services stop at mobile money or microloans, without meaningful exposure to long-term investment opportunities.

“Tokenized stocks and ETFs in Wallet in Telegram aim to bridge this divide,” the company stated, “giving everyday users and the underbanked direct access to financial tools once reserved for the privileged few.”

With the rollout, users will be able to access tokenized versions of Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), the S&P 500 index (SPY), and even TON Strategy Co (TON), alongside a broader basket of global equities.

Tokenization Trend Gains Momentum

Tokenization has emerged as one of the defining themes of the 2025 bull market, with firms like BlackRock and Ondo Finance moving aggressively into the space.

Analysts estimate the tokenized assets market has already grown into the hundreds of billions of dollars, with stocks, ETFs, and bonds leading the charge.

Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi described the integration as an effort to bring tokenized finance into the apps people already use daily.

“Bringing xStocks into Wallet in Telegram is about meeting people where they already are,” Sethi said. “Hundreds of millions use Telegram every day, and now they can access tokenized equities directly inside one of the most familiar apps in the world.”

Building the Largest Playground for Tokenized Assets on Telegram

Once live, Telegram’s Wallet could quickly become one of the largest hubs for tokenized financial products.

Beyond equities, the roadmap includes ETFs, bonds, and other real-world assets that could reshape how users interact with investments.

For Telegram, the move represents more than just a product expansion.

It positions the messaging platform at the forefront of a financial shift that blends traditional markets with the speed, transparency, and global reach of blockchain.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering.
