Bitget Bets Big on Universal Exchange (UEX) Model, Combining Crypto, TradFi, and Tokenized Assets

Key Takeaways

Bitget launches Universal Exchange (UEX), merging crypto, tokenized assets, and traditional markets.

The platform introduces tokenized stocks, ETFs, and gold alongside Bitcoin and DeFi tokens.

CEO Gracy Chen says Bitget is building for institutions and retail traders with AI tools and hybrid custody.

The cryptocurrency industry has long struggled with fragmentation.

From non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to decentralized finance (DeFi) to centralized trading, every niche has its own platforms and apps.

Few have successfully created a single hub that unifies all of these financial layers.

Bitget, one of the world’s largest exchanges, believes it has found the formula with its Universal Exchange (UEX).

A Universal Exchange Vision

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, described the concept as the culmination of seven years of infrastructure-building:

“After seven years of building this infrastructure, Bitget has become the first crypto exchange to merge crypto, tokenized assets, and traditional markets under one roof. We are the largest UEX in the world right now, which is even bigger than Binance or even eToro.”

Crypto platforms have long been plagued by what insiders call the “impossible triangle”: users want variety, ease of access, and bulletproof security — but historically, exchanges only manage to deliver two of the three.

Chen says Bitget’s UEX is designed to close that gap.

“With UEX, our idea was to stop choosing and deliver all three fronts instead. That means bringing digital and traditional assets into one platform, simplifying the experience with AI-driven tools, and backing it all with a hybrid security model, proof of reserves, on-chain checks, and our protection fund.”

Tokenized Stocks and RWAs Go Live

Among UEX’s most ambitious moves is opening direct access to over 100 tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs.

Apple, Tesla, and other leading names can now be traded on-chain with 24/7 access and no gas fees.

Chen called this “a first step toward a Universal Exchange where retail investors and institutions alike can trade any asset, anytime, with the transparency of Web3 and the efficiency of a global marketplace.”

Beyond equities, Bitget has introduced tokenized ETFs and gold, while pushing further into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Chen stressed that transparency and compliance were central:

“Every stock token on Bitget Onchain is backed 1:1, held in regulated custody, and comes with clear disclosure so users know exactly what they’re trading.”

Regulation and the Path Ahead

The regulatory aspect of tokenizing traditional assets remains complex, but Chen said Bitget is designing for the long term:

“Different jurisdictions move at different speeds, but the direction of travel is clear: real-world assets on-chain are here to stay, and frameworks will evolve to support them.”

The push aligns with a broader trend: as U.S. and EU frameworks crystallize, exchanges that can demonstrate regulatory alignment and institutional-grade safeguards are expected to thrive.

AI at the Core

Bitget also views artificial intelligence as key to the UEX model.

With its trading assistant GetAgent, users can tap into market scans, automated strategies, and risk controls without needing professional-level trading skills.

“With tools like our GetAgent, AI can act like a personalized trading assistant, scanning markets 24/7, spotting opportunities in real time, and executing strategies previously only available to professionals,” Chen explained.

The goal, she added, is to make investing less intimidating for newcomers while scaling precision for advanced traders.

Hybrid Custody for Security

Finally, Bitget has adopted a hybrid custody model, balancing self-custody through Bitget Wallet with regulated custody and insurance for centralized accounts.

The exchange uses real-time risk monitoring, flagging anomalies like unusual withdrawals or leverage spikes before they become systemic.

Chen says this system was built to reassure institutions and retail users alike that they can trust the platform with both crypto and tokenized assets.

A Universal Marketplace

With tokenized stocks, real-world assets, crypto markets, and AI-driven trading all under one roof, Bitget is betting that its Universal Exchange model will become the template for the future of finance.

Whether it can outpace rivals like Binance or Coinbase will depend on adoption — but the platform is already positioning itself as the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace.