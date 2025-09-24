Stablecoins Could Soon Back US Derivatives Trades Under New CFTC Plan

Key Takeaways

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham has proposed allowing stablecoins to be used as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets.

The initiative builds on recommendations from February’s Crypto CEO Forum.

If adopted, the move could unlock trillions in new liquidity for futures, swaps, and options.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is weighing one of the most consequential shifts in decades for America’s derivatives markets: permitting stablecoins such as USDT and USDC to serve as collateral.

Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham unveiled the proposal last week, describing it as a “measured step” toward aligning the CFTC’s regulatory framework with the realities of modern finance.

If approved, the change would allow tokenized assets to sit alongside cash and U.S. Treasurys as acceptable margin—potentially reshaping a market with a notional value in the quadrillions.

From Forum Idea to CFTC Policy Proposal

The push to recognize stablecoins as collateral traces back to the February 2025 Crypto CEO Forum , where industry leaders floated the idea as a way to unlock liquidity and modernize risk management.

It also builds on findings from the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets and recommendations from the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee.

Under the plan, tokenized non-cash assets would be tested in a pilot “sandbox” program, drawing from the CFTC’s long track record of controlled innovation dating back to the 1990s.

Public comments are open until Oct. 20, with regulators specifically seeking input on valuation standards, custody, settlement mechanics, and necessary rule amendments.

Stablecoins Move Into the Mainstream

The timing underscores how quickly Washington’s posture on crypto has changed under the Trump administration.

After years of treating digital assets as speculative or fringe, both chambers of Congress recently passed the GENIUS Act, establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins.

Allowing stablecoins in derivatives markets could extend their utility far beyond exchanges and payments.

Traders would be able to post collateral in USDC or USDT instantly, avoiding conversion to fiat and lowering barriers for both institutional desks and retail investors.

Analysts argue the shift could release trillions in dormant crypto capital into the broader financial system.

