Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / SEC, CFTC Clear Path for BTC, ETH and Top Cryptos on US Exchanges
News
3 min read

SEC, CFTC Clear Path for BTC, ETH and Top Cryptos on US Exchanges

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Crypto guidance for U.S. exchanges is now pending.

SEC and CFTC join forces for crypto clarity. | Eduardo Muñoz Alvarez/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Top U.S. exchanges could soon list products for major cryptocurrencies.
  • The SEC and CFTC are now coordinating to provide guidance to market participants.
  • Both agencies believe that registered exchanges aren’t prohibited from offering “certain” spot commodity products.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top cryptocurrencies could soon find their way onto the biggest exchanges in the U.S. as part of a joint effort between the nation’s securities regulator and commodities watchdog.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Better Together

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Exchange Commission (CFTC) have announced a cross-agency initiative that will see them work together and attempt to establish further regulatory clarity for crypto, and also reduce jurisdictional overlap.

More specifically, they’ll work to issue guidance that could see major exchanges such as Nasdaq and the NYSE list leveraged, margined, or financed spot retail commodity transactions using crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins wrote in a statement :

“Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets. The SEC is committed to working with the CFTC to ensure that our regulatory frameworks support innovation and competition in these rapidly evolving markets.”

Ultimately, this could see BTC, ETH, and other digital assets listed on the biggest exchanges in the country.

The announcement says the duo is “ready” to engage and support market participants to pursue listing “certain spot crypto asset products,” and have opened their doors for discussion.

Project Crypto

The development strengthens the agencies’ individual initiatives—the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint.

For years, the two regulators have been at odds, often taking conflicting approaches to the crypto industry.

The SEC has largely treated cryptocurrencies as securities, while the CFTC has viewed many as commodities.

CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said these “mixed signals” sent a clear message: “Innovation was not welcome.”

This fragmentation created a regulatory headache for crypto firms and investors—one that now appears closer to resolution.

The move builds on Donald Trump’s broader ambitions to make the U.S. a leader in digital assets, which have already seen significant progress.

Still, as this latest initiative highlights, the industry continues to lack the clarity it truly needs.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ethereum Foundation will sell 10,000 ETH in the coming weeks to fund R&D, grants, and donations, even as ETH hovers near record highs.
    Crypto
    Sep 03, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC3 hours ago

    Ethereum Foundation To Offload 10K ETH as Bulls Eye New All-Time High

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Digital health and sales group CIMG has closed the sale of 220 million shares of its common stock in exchange for 500 Bitcoin.
    Crypto
    Sep 03, 2025 | 9:24 AM UTC2 hours ago

    CIMG Sells $55M in Stock For 500 Bitcoin

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    WLFI's flagship stablecoin USD1 see's heightened actvitiy.
    Crypto
    Sep 02, 2025 | 2:02 PM UTC22 hours ago

    Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Activity Surges Amid WLFI Token Rollout

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!