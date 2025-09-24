Stablecoin Giant Tether Aims for World’s Most Valuable Company Status With $20B Raise

Key Takeaways

Tether could be valued at around $500 billion following the planned raise.

Tether’s USDT is the leading stablecoin with a market cap of over $173 billion.

The firm is launching a U.S.-compliant stablecoin that targets American businesses and institutions.

Leading stablecoin issuer Tether (USDT) is planning to raise up to $20 billion through a private placement deal to boost its existing and new business operations as the firm expands beyond the confines of crypto.

The Big Raise

As per a Bloomberg report , El Salvador-based Tether is looking to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for approximately a 3% stake through a private placement deal.

Tether boss Paolo Ardoino has confirmed the move, stating that the firm is currently “evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors.”

The purpose, he adds, is to “maximize the scale” of its strategy across “new and existing business lines.”

This includes its flagship stablecoin business, commodities trading, AI, energy, “distribution ubiquity”, communications, and media.

The report adds that people close to the matter have also confirmed that talks are in the early stages.

Ultimately, the fine details and even size of the offering are subject to change.

If passed, the deal would see Tether hit a valuation of around $500 billion, putting it on par with the world’s biggest firms, including Sam Altman’s OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Tether Up

Tether’s USDT stablecoin has long been the crypto’s go-to digital dollar.

With a market cap of $173.08 billion, it ranks as the third most valuable crypto and, by far, the leading stablecoin on the market.

Its nearest competitor, Circle’s USDC, commands a market cap of $73.95 billion.

At present, the firm is also working on a U.S. comeback with a fully compliant stablecoin, USAT, now that stablecoin regulations are in place by way of the GENIUS Act.

USAT is intended for American businesses and institutions, which would place it in competition with Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin and others vying for attention.

Furthermore, adoption is on the rise as a New York-based Tether-centric stablecoin network raises millions to proliferate USDT in global commerce.

Most recently, automakers in Bolivia announced they’d begin accepting USDT as payment.