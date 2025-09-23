Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Binance Venture Arm That Acts as CZs Personal Office Mulls Accepting New Investors
News
3 min read

Binance Venture Arm That Acts as CZs Personal Office Mulls Accepting New Investors

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn

| Credit: Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • YZi Labs spun off from Binance in January, but remains under the control of Changpeng Zhao (CZ).
  • However, the company is open to raising capital from outside sources.
  • Originally focused on crypto and DeFi, YZi Labs has increasingly branched out into other sectors.

As a private investment company that spun off from Binance at the start of 2025, YZi Labs is likely majority, or entirely owned by Binance insiders, including Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and his inner circle.

However, the crypto investment company is considering opening up to external investors, marking a departure from the private ownership model it has pursued so far.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

What Is YZi Labs? CZ’s Personal VC Company

In 2018, Binance launched Binance Labs, which quickly emerged as one of the most prominent startup incubators and venture capital investors in crypto and blockchain.

Although it initially operated as a straightforward subsidiary, Binance Labs has gained more independence in recent years, culminating in its rebrand as YZi Labs this year.

The spinoff has allowed CZ to take a more active role at the company, sidestepping a U.S. injunction that bars him from serving any executive or management role at Binance.

On its website, YZi Labs currently lists CZ as an intern, a rather tongue-in-cheek designation considering he likely owns a controlling stake in the firm.

Like Binance itself, YZi Labs exact ownership structure isn’t public knowledge, but it probably reflects that of the parent exchange.

CZ has downplayed rumours that he holds a 90% stake in Binance, but beyond that, estimates vary. Meanwhile, reports suggest his co-founder and long-term partner Yi He retains at least a 10% share.

Whatever CZ’s ownership status may be, YZi labs has broadly favored his personal investment preferences, directing funds toward the BNB ecosystem and projects he has endorsed like Aster.

$10 Billion to Spend

According to Head of YZi Labs, Ella Zhang, the firm was directed to invest $10 billion by CZ when he was still Binance’s CEO in 2018.

“CZ said to me ‘your challenge is to deploy.’ It’s just so hard to find so many good enough assets to meet our criteria,” she told the Financial Times recently.

While Zhang may have her hands full deploying $10 billion, Binance/YZi Labs has thrown its weight behind dozens of crypto projects, including such well-known platforms as Polygon, PancakeSwap, and Axie Infinity. More recently, it has backed Ethena’s stablecoin platform.

Future Directions

Although it maintains a strong focus on crypto and decentralized finance, YZi Labs has increasingly branched out into AI, DePINs and novel blockchain applications.

“In AI and biotech we’re still early,” Zhang stated. However, “when we have that expertise […] we’ll open up for external investors.”

“There’s always a lot of external investors interested and we will eventually consider turning it into an external-facing fund,” she said, before adding: “We just think it’s not there yet.”

Any move to raise capital from outside sources would innevitably dilute CZ’s ownership of YZi Labs. But for now, the company remains closed to all but a close circle of associates.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ethena's digital dollars get further backing from YZi Labs.
    Crypto
    Sep 19, 2025 | 5:22 PM UTC4 days ago

    Changpeng Zhao’s YZi Labs Reloads on Ethena as Stablecoin Wars Heat Up

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    CZ’s cryptic “forgiveness” tweet has sparked speculation, as traders linked it to allegations of a recent market dump.
    Crypto
    Sep 23, 2025 | 11:17 AM UTC1 hour ago

    CZ Tweets for ‘Forgiveness’ Following Market Turbulence and Dump Allegations

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    The timing of Zhao’s remark raised eyebrows as BNB had recently surged to a record high
    Crypto
    Sep 22, 2025 | 11:47 AM UTCYesterday

    CZ Binance: Dips Important for Establishing Support Levels, ‘Like the Foundations of a House’ After BNB Hits ATH

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!