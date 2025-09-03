Ethereum Foundation To Offload 10K ETH as Bulls Eye New All-Time High

Key Takeaways
The Ethereum Foundation is preparing to sell 10,000 ETH, even as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency flirts with record highs near $5,000.
Unlike past sales, which often triggered speculation, this time, the Foundation has opted for transparency, announcing the move publicly and detailing its purpose.
In a post on X , the EF said the tokens will be converted “via centralized exchanges as part of our ongoing work to fund R&D, grants, and donations.”
To limit market impact, the sales will be carried out in multiple smaller orders rather than a single large transaction.
The decision fits within the Foundation’s long-standing treasury framework.
According to its published policy , EF periodically evaluates its fiat reserves against an “Opex Buffer,” the amount it aims to hold in cash to cover salaries, grants, and operational costs.
If fiat holdings fall short, ETH is sold to close the gap.
This strategy explains why EF has been a consistent—if sometimes controversial—seller.
Since 2020, the Foundation has liquidated thousands of ETH to maintain balance sheet stability while continuing to support ecosystem development.
The largest sale came in 2022, when EF sold nearly 150,000 ETH. By contrast, 2024 saw minimal activity, with just over 4,400 ETH sold.
So far in 2025, only 300 ETH has been offloaded. Once this latest program concludes, total ETH sales for the year will top 10,000.
Ethereum’s price has surged in 2025, gaining momentum from strong demand in decentralized finance, institutional adoption of Ethereum ETFs, and the network’s role in real-world asset tokenization.
As ETH hovers just below its all-time high of $4,950, the timing of EF’s sale inevitably raises questions among traders about whether it could weigh on price action.
Still, EF has emphasized that these transactions are routine and policy-driven, not market calls.
“Transparency,” the Foundation underscored in its announcement, remains central to its approach—a bid to calm speculation that its treasury management signals broader sentiment about Ethereum’s long-term value.