Ethereum (ETH)
3 min read

Ethereum Foundation To Offload 10K ETH as Bulls Eye New All-Time High

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Ethereum Foundation will sell 10,000 ETH in the coming weeks to fund R&D, grants, and donations, even as ETH hovers near record highs.

Ethereum Foundation will sell 10,000 ETH in the coming weeks to fund R&D, grants, and donations, even as ETH hovers near record highs. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Ethereum Foundation (EF) will sell 10,000 ETH over the coming weeks.
  • Proceeds are earmarked for research, development, grants, and donations.
  • Sales align with EF’s treasury policy to maintain fiat buffers.

The Ethereum Foundation is preparing to sell 10,000 ETH, even as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency flirts with record highs near $5,000.

Unlike past sales, which often triggered speculation, this time, the Foundation has opted for transparency, announcing the move publicly and detailing its purpose.

Ethereum Foundation to Sell ETH For R&D and Grants

In a post on X , the EF said the tokens will be converted “via centralized exchanges as part of our ongoing work to fund R&D, grants, and donations.”

To limit market impact, the sales will be carried out in multiple smaller orders rather than a single large transaction.

The decision fits within the Foundation’s long-standing treasury framework.

According to its published policy , EF periodically evaluates its fiat reserves against an “Opex Buffer,” the amount it aims to hold in cash to cover salaries, grants, and operational costs.

If fiat holdings fall short, ETH is sold to close the gap.

This strategy explains why EF has been a consistent—if sometimes controversial—seller.

Since 2020, the Foundation has liquidated thousands of ETH to maintain balance sheet stability while continuing to support ecosystem development.

The largest sale came in 2022, when EF sold nearly 150,000 ETH. By contrast, 2024 saw minimal activity, with just over 4,400 ETH sold.

So far in 2025, only 300 ETH has been offloaded. Once this latest program concludes, total ETH sales for the year will top 10,000.

Context and Market Impact

Ethereum’s price has surged in 2025, gaining momentum from strong demand in decentralized finance, institutional adoption of Ethereum ETFs, and the network’s role in real-world asset tokenization.

As ETH hovers just below its all-time high of $4,950, the timing of EF’s sale inevitably raises questions among traders about whether it could weigh on price action.

Still, EF has emphasized that these transactions are routine and policy-driven, not market calls.

“Transparency,” the Foundation underscored in its announcement, remains central to its approach—a bid to calm speculation that its treasury management signals broader sentiment about Ethereum’s long-term value.

Top Picks for Ethereum

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
