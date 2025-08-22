CFTC Launches Crypto Sprint To Deliver on Trump’s Vision for US Leadership in Digital Assets

Key Takeaways
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is moving at full speed to operationalize President Donald Trump’s pledge to make the United States the “crypto capital of the world.”
This week, the agency unveiled its Crypto Sprint Initiative, a two-phase plan to implement sweeping recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.
With the sprint, the CFTC is positioning itself as the primary regulator for digital assets—a stark shift from the SEC-led enforcement regime under the Biden years.
The first leg of the sprint zeroes in on spot trading, a long-debated frontier for U.S. regulators.
The CFTC plans to authorize the trading of digital assets on its existing futures exchanges—Designated Contract Markets (DCMs)—giving retail and institutional investors alike direct access to spot crypto under federal oversight.
Key questions remain around classification. Will digital assets be treated strictly as commodities? How will leveraged or margined trades be supervised?
To guide its framework, the CFTC has called for public feedback through Aug. 18, focusing on listing procedures under Part 40 of its regulations and Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the Commodity Exchange Act.
The second phase broadens the scope to cover the full ecosystem.
This includes leveraged, margined, and financed retail trading on CFTC-registered platforms, systemic risk mitigation, and enhanced consumer protections.
Here too, the agency is soliciting industry and public input, with the comment period extending through Oct. 20.
The goal is clear: build a regulatory framework flexible enough to handle fast-moving crypto markets while protecting investors and maintaining transparency.
The sprint marks a dramatic changing of the guard in U.S. crypto regulation.
Under Gary Gensler’s SEC, most tokens were treated as securities by default, sparking industry lawsuits and stifling innovation.
By contrast, Trump’s market structure bill designates the CFTC as the primary overseer of digital asset trading, leaving securities oversight to the SEC.
Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham framed the shift as an opportunity:
“The Trump Administration has ushered in a new dawn for crypto. It’s up to market participants to seize this opportunity and be part of the golden age of innovation.”
The sprint follows a string of pro-crypto moves by the CFTC in 2025.
The agency hosted its first Crypto CEO Forum, withdrew outdated advisories that had discouraged experimentation, and issued updated guidance to clarify rules for innovators.
It also wrapped up consultations on 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives, paving the way for these products to go live on CFTC-regulated exchanges this spring.
With the sprint now underway, the CFTC is not just catching up with crypto—it’s racing to put the U.S. at the front of the global pack.