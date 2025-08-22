Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / CFTC Launches Crypto Sprint To Deliver on Trump’s Vision for US Leadership in Digital Assets
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

CFTC Launches Crypto Sprint To Deliver on Trump’s Vision for US Leadership in Digital Assets

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham announces the agency’s Crypto Sprint, a two-phase push to bring digital asset markets under federal oversight.

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham announces the agency’s Crypto Sprint, a two-phase push to bring digital asset markets under federal oversight. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • CFTC launches a two-phase Crypto Sprint to implement new digital asset rules.
  • Phase one focuses on spot trading, while phase two expands to broader oversight.
  • Under Trump’s market structure bill, the CFTC is set to become the lead crypto regulator.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is moving at full speed to operationalize President Donald Trump’s pledge to make the United States the “crypto capital of the world.”

This week, the agency unveiled its Crypto Sprint Initiative, a two-phase plan to implement sweeping recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

With the sprint, the CFTC is positioning itself as the primary regulator for digital assets—a stark shift from the SEC-led enforcement regime under the Biden years.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Phase One: Opening the Door to Spot Trading

The first leg of the sprint zeroes in on spot trading, a long-debated frontier for U.S. regulators.

The CFTC plans to authorize the trading of digital assets on its existing futures exchanges—Designated Contract Markets (DCMs)—giving retail and institutional investors alike direct access to spot crypto under federal oversight.

Key questions remain around classification. Will digital assets be treated strictly as commodities? How will leveraged or margined trades be supervised?

To guide its framework, the CFTC has called for public feedback through Aug. 18, focusing on listing procedures under Part 40 of its regulations and Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the Commodity Exchange Act.

Phase Two: Expanding the Rulebook

The second phase broadens the scope to cover the full ecosystem.

This includes leveraged, margined, and financed retail trading on CFTC-registered platforms, systemic risk mitigation, and enhanced consumer protections.

Here too, the agency is soliciting industry and public input, with the comment period extending through Oct. 20.

The goal is clear: build a regulatory framework flexible enough to handle fast-moving crypto markets while protecting investors and maintaining transparency.

A Changing of the Guard

The sprint marks a dramatic changing of the guard in U.S. crypto regulation.

Under Gary Gensler’s SEC, most tokens were treated as securities by default, sparking industry lawsuits and stifling innovation.

By contrast, Trump’s market structure bill designates the CFTC as the primary overseer of digital asset trading, leaving securities oversight to the SEC.

Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham framed the shift as an opportunity:

“The Trump Administration has ushered in a new dawn for crypto. It’s up to market participants to seize this opportunity and be part of the golden age of innovation.”

A Pro-Crypto Turn

The sprint follows a string of pro-crypto moves by the CFTC in 2025.

The agency hosted its first Crypto CEO Forum, withdrew outdated advisories that had discouraged experimentation, and issued updated guidance to clarify rules for innovators.

It also wrapped up consultations on 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives, paving the way for these products to go live on CFTC-regulated exchanges this spring.

With the sprint now underway, the CFTC is not just catching up with crypto—it’s racing to put the U.S. at the front of the global pack.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Brian Quintenz saw his confirmation vote for CFTC chairman called off after prominent figures raised conflicts of interest concerns.
    Crypto
    Aug 20, 2025 | 11:02 AM UTC2 days ago

    Donald Trump’s Pick for CFTC Chair Brian Quintenz Seeks Crypto Industry Support as Vote Stalls

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    The U.S. CFTC has launched a new initiative with the SEC to permit spot crypto trading on registered futures exchanges.
    Crypto
    August 5, 2025 9:10 AM

    CFTC and SEC Advance Joint Crypto Regulation Framework for Spot Markets

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Gemini accuses CFTC of mishandling long legal war
    Crypto
    June 18, 2025 7:50 AM

    Gemini Files Complaint, Says CFTC Waged Years-Long War Based on Fraud

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!