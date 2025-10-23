Search
Sam Bankman-Fried's Mother Joins PR Blitz To Whitewash Son's Role in FTX Collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried's Mother Joins PR Blitz To Whitewash Son's Role in FTX Collapse

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Fried’s publication is only the latest chapter in what many observers see as a coordinated PR offensive by SBF's family.

Key Takeaways

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s mother, Stanford professor Barbara Fried, has published a 64-page report defending her son.
  • The paper reframes the FTX collapse as a liquidity crisis, not a fraud.
  • The document is part of an ongoing family-led PR campaign ahead of SBF’s appeal.

Nearly three years after the implosion of FTX, the family of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is mounting a new effort to rewrite the story of one of the biggest financial scandals in modern history.

As SBF’s appeal hearing approaches, his mother, Barbara Fried, a Stanford Law professor and co-founder of the political fundraising network Mind the Gap, has stepped into the spotlight — publishing a lengthy defense that challenges the entire narrative surrounding her son’s conviction.

In a 64-page paper, Fried argues that her son’s downfall was the product of a preventable liquidity crunch — not an orchestrated fraud — and blames everyone from competitors to prosecutors for the exchange’s demise.

Barbara Fried Enters the Fray

In her paper, Fried claims that FTX was solvent “with billions to spare” at the time of its collapse and that the crisis was sparked by Binance’s decision to dump FTT tokens, triggering a panic that drained liquidity overnight.

Barbara Fried's essay.
An excerpt from Barbara Fried’s essay. | Credit: FTX Historian (X)

She contends that Alameda Research’s borrowing from FTX — one of the key points in the prosecution’s case — was legal under U.K. law and “poorly understood” by regulators.

Fried also accuses several witnesses, including former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, of misleading the jury out of “personal and professional grudges.”

Her sharpest criticism, however, is reserved for FTX’s bankruptcy lawyers, whom she describes as “the real villains” for seizing control of the company and “burning through more than $100 million in legal fees.”

Fried even suggests that the Department of Justice (DOJ) targeted her son in retaliation for his past political donations to Republicans.

A Coordinated Family PR Push

Fried’s publication is only the latest chapter in what many observers see as a coordinated PR offensive by the Bankman-Fried family.

In recent months, the former FTX CEO’s inner circle has staged a string of interviews, social media posts, and op-eds aiming to recast his downfall as a misunderstanding — one rooted in liquidity mismanagement rather than criminal intent.

The campaign comes just weeks before SBF’s Nov. 4 appeal hearing, where his lawyers will argue that key solvency evidence was unfairly excluded from his trial.

Critics say the family’s effort is less about justice and more about rehabilitating SBF’s public image — particularly after the courts found him guilty on all counts of fraud and conspiracy in 2023.

FTX’s bankruptcy team has also pushed back, calling the solvency narrative “revisionist fiction.”

According to filings from FTX Recovery Trust, the exchange was “catastrophically insolvent” at the time of its collapse, with customer deposits long commingled with Alameda’s trading losses.

