Sam Bankman-Fried Pushes for Pardon as Investigative Journalist Warn of Coordinated Lobbying Effort

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer has warned of what she describes as a “massive and well-funded lobbying effort” to secure a presidential pardon for convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
The comments come after Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced in March to 25 years in prison for fraud and campaign finance violations, made several attempts to convince Trump to pardon him.
On Tuesday, Loomer posted on X that the world would start seeing “a lot more in the news about Sam Bankman-Fried.”
The commentator alleged that there was a “massive and well-funded effort” by Republicans to “get this criminal pardoned.”
“He’s going to pretend like he was a victim of Joe Biden and the Democrats after he funded all of the Left’s campaigns,” she wrote. “Don’t fall for it.”
Loomer’s comments doubled down on previous allegations from March, when she claimed that the “effort to get Trump to pardon SBF needs to be exposed and shut down.”
Adding: “Why on Earth are GOP consultants, big Crypto donors and Trump world operatives trying to get SBF a pardon from Trump? How much are they getting paid to do this?
The commentator also slammed SBF as “a criminal who bankrolled the Democrat Party,” stating he should “rot in prison for his entire sentence.”
The renewed attention on the disgraced FTX founder follows a series of media interviews held throughout the year, including one with The New York Sun , where Bankman-Fried described his prosecution as part of a broader “prosecutorial overreach” under the Biden administration.
In these interviews, Bankman-Fried appeared to distance himself from the Democratic Party, despite having been one of its largest donors in 2020.
He accused the Biden administration of being “incredibly destructive and difficult to work with,” adding that Republicans had proven “far more reasonable.”
“I viewed myself at the time as sort of Center-Left, and that’s not how I view myself anymore,” he said, pointing to what he called a “vibe shift” among Silicon Valley figures now more openly backing Trump.
In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Bankman-Fried said he was privately giving as much to Republicans as he was publicly giving to Democrats.
In January, Bankman-Fried’s parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, were reportedly pursuing clemency discussions with people connected to Trump.
Despite Loomer’s allegations and speculation online, there is no official indication that the Trump administration is considering a pardon for Bankman-Fried.
Neither the Department of Justice nor the White House has commented, suggesting that clemency discussions are underway, and no filings have appeared in the public record.
Even on Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based betting platform, traders are currently pricing only a 3% chance that Bankman-Fried will receive a pardon before the end of 2025.
Although Trump’s early pardon of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht energized parts of the digital asset community, the political push surrounding Bankman-Fried feels markedly different.
Ulbricht’s case drew sympathy from groups advocating for criminal justice reform, whereas Bankman-Fried’s downfall remains spoiled by fraud and the collapse of FTX.