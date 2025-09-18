Search
Ripple Stablecoin and XRP Ledger Tapped in DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton Deal
Ripple Stablecoin and XRP Ledger Tapped in DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton Deal

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Ripple's stablecoin and XRP Ledger tapped by Singapore's biggest bank.

DBS Bank taps Ripple tech. | Credit: Credit: Budrul Chukrut/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • DBS will use XRP Ledger and RLUSD to offer clients a yield-generating tokenized money market fund.
  • Through the partnership, DBS clients can trade these products 24/7.
  • RLUSD is the 8th largest stablecoin by market cap.

Singapore’s biggest bank, DBS, has partnered with Ripple and Franklin Templeton to offer its clients new trading and lending opportunities with XRP Ledger, the RLUSD stablecoin, and a tokenized money market fund.

Tokenization

As per the announcement from DBS Bank, the trio has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the launch of new trading and lending tokenized products intertwined with XRP Ledger and its stablecoin, RLUSD.

It’ll offer accredited and institutional investors access to new trading and lending solutions that leverage XRP tech.

More specifically, the DBS Digital Exchange will list RLUSD alongside Franklin Templeton’s yield-generating tokenized money market fund coin, sgBENJI.

DBS explains it’ll make managing digital asset portfolio management more nimble “in response to rapidly changing market conditions,” as they can now trade these assets 24/7 and “rebalance” their portfolios when needed

DBS notes that XRP Ledger was tapped for its speed, low costs, and efficiency, making it an “ideal platform for managing the lifecycle of a high-volume, low-latency asset” such as a tokenized money market fund.

Lim Wee Kian, CEO of DBS Digital Exchange, explained that investors need new solutions to “meet the unique demands of a borderless 24/7 asset class.”

This partnership, he adds, is a demonstration of the role tokenized securities can play in establishing more efficiency and liquidity in global markets.

RLUSD Climbs

Ripple’s RLUSD is gaining steady ground and currently commands a market cap of $729.78 million , ranking it 8th amongst the top stablecoins.

It’s increased approximately $60 million over the past 30 days, which could be viewed as modest given Ripple’s stature. But, it appears they’re taking the slow and steady approach.

Stablecoins have never been more relevant than they are now, thanks to the U.S. signing the GENIUS Act into law.

It sets a clear legal framework for creating, issuing, and using stablecoins at both the national and state levels.

Ultimately,  this sparked a great stablecoin race, not just in the U.S., but also around the world.

Ripple, a U.S.-based firm, has steadily positioned its flagship stablecoin in key markets throughout 2025. This includes Dubai, a recent expansion to Africa, and plans to launch in Japan next year.

Following its settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple is now one of the key voices helping to iron out the next major piece of U.S. crypto legislation, the CLARITY Act.

It’s also one of the frontrunners for the next spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) launch, and is set to be a part of the White House’s crypto stockpile plans.

