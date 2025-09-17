Charles Hoskinson To Join Senate Banking Roundtable Today To Discuss DeFi, Commodities, and BTC Strategy

As U.S. lawmakers advance talks on pontential crypto legislation, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed he will attend a Senate Banking Committee roundtable on Wednesday, Sept. 17.
While a forthcoming market structure bill will be at the top of the agenda, other potential topics of discussion include President Trump’s plan to form a strategic Bitcoin reserve, which has also drawn a roster of high-profile crypto executives to Washington this week.
With the GENIUS Act now passed into law, U.S. lawmakers have now turned their attention to the second pillar of Congress’s push for crypto regulation: a bill defining the market structure for digital assets.
In July, the House passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (the Clarity Act), setting the stage for its consideration in the upper chamber.
Some House Republicans remain hopeful the bill will pass relatively unchanged.
However, facing Democratic opposition to the Clarity Act, Senate Republicans have drafted their own market structure bill that is more likely to receive bipartisan support.
At the beginning of September, the Senate Banking Committee circulated a draft bill that builds on the Clarity Act’s basic framework, while attending to critics’ objections.
For example, one excerpt shared online appears to address widespread concerns that rules designed for crypto exchanges could be extended to open-source software tools.
In August, crypto firms including Coinbase, Uniswap and Paxos told the Committee they couldn’t support any market structure bill without explicit protections for software developers.
Other aspects of the House bill that the Senate is poised to amend include a provision to delineate digital assets as securities or commodities according to some kind of decentralization test.
In contrast, the Senate bill is expected to codify the securities/commodities distinction along the lines established by Ripple vs. SEC. Under this framework, initial fundraising via token sales will be overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, tokens will be treated as commodities when traded on the secondary market.
Responding to an X post about Wednesday’s roundtable, Hoskinson confirmed plans to attend, stating: “See everyone there.”
The Cardano founder’s participation is noteworthy as ADA is currently caught in exactly the kind of regulatory uncertainty the market structure bill intends to resolve.
With thousands of staking pools and a broad tokenholder base, Cardano likely passes the Clarity Act’s “mature blockchain system” test, firmly establishing ADA as a digital commodity.
Meanwhile, under the Senate’s alternative proposal, ADA’s commodity status may be dependent on continued disclosures from key entities like IOHK, the Cardano Foundation, and Emurgo.
As such, Hoskinson has a special interest in the exact form disclosure requirements take, as they could ADA’s legal status.
Besides the draft market structure bill, another piece of crypto legislation has galvanized Senators recently.
On Tuesday, crypto industry power brokers convened in Washington to discuss President Trump’s plan to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve.
Trump’s proposal would require Congressional action, and the industry’s preferred vehicle is Senator Cynthia Lummis’s BITCOIN Act, which was introduced in March.
A roundtable discussing the bill was reportedly attended by Hoskinson, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, and top executives from major banks, Bitcoin mining companies, and investment managers.