3 min read

Ripple Boss Says XRP ETFs Likely This Year, Inclusion in US Crypto Stockpile High

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Ripple ETFs and inclusion in White house stockpile almost certain.

Ripple confident in its future prospects. | Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Brad Garlinghouse is confident XRP will be included in the White House’s crypto stockpile.
  • Around a dozen spot XRP ETF applications are currently under review.
  • XRP has been trading up 3.05% for the past 7 days at $3.10.

The inclusion of Ripple (XRP) in the White House’s crypto stockpile appears to be certain, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who also expects spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to launch this year.

Ripple Confidence

Speaking with Bloomberg on the subject of the White House’s plans to create a Digital Assets Stockpile, Garlinghouse posited that he “expects” it to include XRP.

Reflecting on the major shifts in attitude toward crypto under Donald Trump’s administration, Garlinghouse adds:

“In the Biden administration, we couldn’t get a meeting in the White House, now we’re welcomed in.”

Noting the numerous applications from the likes of Franklin Templeton and other entities currently under review, Garlinghouse expressed “immense confidence” in the prospect of a spot XRP ETF launching in 2025.

The XRP token is riding high, having jumped 438.4% in value over the past year.

It’s trading up 2.78% at $3.10 today, marking a 3.09% increase over the past 30 days.

High Praise

Following his attendance at Washington’s Senate Banking Committee’s roundtable meeting on the all-encompassing market structure bill, the CLARITY Act, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson spoke highly of Ripple.

In a brief post, he shouts out the XRP army, praising the “Ripple folks” as well as venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) for their policy contributions at the meeting.

There’s more to do, he adds, but “great progress is being made on bipartisan legislation” that he says will be passed this year.

According to Eleanor Terrett, representatives from Coinbase, Circle, Kraken, Multicoin Capital, and Paradigm also attended the pivotal discussion.

It was a solid mix of exchanges, stablecoin firms, venture capital funds, and top blockchain projects, which are now informing policy on a historical crypto policy proposal.

