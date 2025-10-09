Search
How Polymarket Went From Federal Crackdowns to One of Crypto's Fastest Growing Unicorns
3 min read

How Polymarket Went From Federal Crackdowns to One of Crypto’s Fastest Growing Unicorns

Polymarket’s Shayne Coplan went from FBI raids to becoming a 27-year-old tech billionaire after a $2B ICE deal.

Polymarket’s Shayne Coplan went from FBI raids to becoming a 27-year-old tech billionaire after a $2B ICE deal. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan was raided by the FBI less than a year ago.
  • Today, at 27, he is one of the youngest self-made tech billionaires.
  • A $2 billion investment deal with Intercontinental Exchange cemented the turnaround.

In less than a year, Shayne Coplan’s story has swung from near disaster to historic success.

Last November, the FBI raided the 27-year-old’s New York apartment in connection with election betting on his startup, Polymarket.

This October, he emerged as one of the youngest self-made tech billionaires, following a $2 billion investment from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the operator of the New York Stock Exchange.

A Year of Whiplash

Coplan, a New York University dropout born in 1998, founded Polymarket as a blockchain-based prediction market—a platform where users wager on real-world events ranging from elections to sports.

However, regulators saw its popularity in U.S. election markets as potentially illegal betting.

Federal authorities seized Coplan’s phone during last year’s raid, and Democratic lawmakers pushed for a ban on political prediction platforms.

That political tide shifted swiftly. Under the Trump administration, which took office earlier this year, cryptocurrency was elevated as a national priority.

Federal prosecutors shut down investigations into Polymarket that had been launched during the Biden era.

By July, both the Justice Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had sent letters confirming that their probes were closed.

The same month, Polymarket acquired QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange, creating a regulatory pathway to relaunch its U.S. operations.

Coplan described the deal as “laying the foundation to bring Polymarket home.”

Polymarket’s Billion-Dollar Breakthrough

With regulatory clouds lifted, ICE’s $2 billion investment in Polymarket transformed Coplan overnight into one of the youngest billionaires in tech.

The deal not only validated prediction markets in the eyes of Wall Street but also positioned Polymarket as a potential powerhouse in the financialization of real-world information.

For ICE, the move reflects growing interest in blockchain-native markets that blur the line between speculation and information discovery.

For Coplan, it marks a reversal few could have predicted just a year ago.

POLY on the Horizon?

The day after the ICE deal, Coplan fanned speculation of Polymarket’s next big move.

In a cryptic post on X, he listed ticker symbols for Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana—and POLY.

The tease sparked immediate chatter that Polymarket may soon join the wave of crypto platforms launching native tokens.

If POLY materializes, it would follow high-profile token rollouts from players like MetaMask (with its planned 2026 airdrop), memecoin launchpad Pump.fun, and NFT marketplace OpenSea, which is preparing to debut its SEA token this October as part of its new OS2 platform.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant's expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism.
