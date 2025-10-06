MetaMask to Distribute $30M in Season 1 Rewards, Teases Token Generation Event

Key Takeaways

MetaMask’s first rewards season will distribute $30 million worth of tokens, including LINEA.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin says long-term users and “OGs” will benefit the most.

Speculation mounts around a MetaMask native token launch alongside the rewards rollout.

MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial Ethereum wallet, is preparing to launch the first season of its highly anticipated rewards program, distributing $30 million in ecosystem tokens to active users.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin confirmed that LINEA tokens will play a central role, with allocations based on users’ on-chain activity.

The program marks MetaMask’s most ambitious attempt yet to formalize incentives for its global user base and deepen its role within Consensys’ growing token-powered ecosystem.

MetaMask To Focus on Long-Term Users

Lubin addressed speculation on social media, clarifying that leaked concepts of the program were “early prototypes — not live.”

However, he emphasized that the vision is real and will provide meaningful rewards to long-time MetaMask users.

Those with extensive wallet histories and sustained on-chain activity are expected to receive the lion’s share of Season 1 rewards.

Lubin also confirmed that benefits won’t end there, hinting at further incentives tied to MetaMask’s long-rumored token generation event (TGE).

Beyond LINEA: A Tokenized Consensys

The rewards launch is part of a broader Consensys strategy to integrate token economies across its ecosystem.

Lubin outlined a roadmap that begins with LINEA, Consensys’ zkEVM Layer 2 network, which has already attracted major adoption including tests by SWIFT.

Next comes DIN (Decentralized Infrastructure Network), Infura’s decentralized architecture project, which may also carry token incentives.

Lubin teased “and beyond” as Consensys works to scale additional Ethereum-native infrastructure.

“We’re building token-powered economies that create positive-sum relationships between users and builders,” Lubin said, promising an accelerated rollout of features through “Uptober, November, December, and throughout 2026.”

A Turning Point for Web3 Wallets

MetaMask’s announcement comes as Web3 wallets increasingly evolve beyond simple storage tools into active gateways for DeFi, staking, and tokenized economies.

With more than 30 million monthly active users, the introduction of rewards and a possible TGE could mark a turning point, shifting MetaMask into the center of Ethereum’s next growth phase.

For now, the $30 million rewards program signals the beginning of a new era for MetaMask—one where users are not just participants in the ecosystem but beneficiaries and stakeholders of its expansion.