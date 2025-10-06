Search
MetaMask to Distribute $30M in Season 1 Rewards, Teases Token Generation Event
3 min read

MetaMask to Distribute $30M in Season 1 Rewards, Teases Token Generation Event

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Metamask.

MetaMask launches $30M rewards with LINEA for long-term users, ahead of its upcoming TGE and native token debut. | Credit: CCN

Key Takeaways

  • MetaMask’s first rewards season will distribute $30 million worth of tokens, including LINEA.
  • Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin says long-term users and “OGs” will benefit the most.
  • Speculation mounts around a MetaMask native token launch alongside the rewards rollout.

MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial Ethereum wallet, is preparing to launch the first season of its highly anticipated rewards program, distributing $30 million in ecosystem tokens to active users.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin confirmed that LINEA tokens will play a central role, with allocations based on users’ on-chain activity.

The program marks MetaMask’s most ambitious attempt yet to formalize incentives for its global user base and deepen its role within Consensys’ growing token-powered ecosystem.

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
MetaMask To Focus on Long-Term Users

Lubin addressed speculation on social media, clarifying that leaked concepts of the program were “early prototypes — not live.”

However, he emphasized that the vision is real and will provide meaningful rewards to long-time MetaMask users.

Those with extensive wallet histories and sustained on-chain activity are expected to receive the lion’s share of Season 1 rewards.

Lubin also confirmed that benefits won’t end there, hinting at further incentives tied to MetaMask’s long-rumored token generation event (TGE).

Beyond LINEA: A Tokenized Consensys

The rewards launch is part of a broader Consensys strategy to integrate token economies across its ecosystem.

Lubin outlined a roadmap that begins with LINEA, Consensys’ zkEVM Layer 2 network, which has already attracted major adoption including tests by SWIFT.

Next comes DIN (Decentralized Infrastructure Network), Infura’s decentralized architecture project, which may also carry token incentives.

Lubin teased “and beyond” as Consensys works to scale additional Ethereum-native infrastructure.

“We’re building token-powered economies that create positive-sum relationships between users and builders,” Lubin said, promising an accelerated rollout of features through “Uptober, November, December, and throughout 2026.”

A Turning Point for Web3 Wallets

MetaMask’s announcement comes as Web3 wallets increasingly evolve beyond simple storage tools into active gateways for DeFi, staking, and tokenized economies.

With more than 30 million monthly active users, the introduction of rewards and a possible TGE could mark a turning point, shifting MetaMask into the center of Ethereum’s next growth phase.

For now, the $30 million rewards program signals the beginning of a new era for MetaMask—one where users are not just participants in the ecosystem but beneficiaries and stakeholders of its expansion.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
