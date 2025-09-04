Polymarket Returns to the US After Multi-Year Hiatus With Trump Jr. on Advisory Board

Key Takeaways

After three years in regulatory exile, crypto-based prediction market Polymarket has been cleared to relaunch in the United States.

The comeback, approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Sept. 3, comes alongside a fresh investment and the appointment of Donald Trump Jr. to the company’s advisory board.

Polymarket’s Controversial Return

Founded in 2020, Polymarket built a reputation as one of the most active prediction platforms in crypto, with markets covering everything from politics to sports to financial outcomes.

However, in 2022, the CFTC forced the company to exit the U.S., issuing a $1.4 million fine for operating an unregistered swaps platform and offering illegal binary options contracts.

Under the settlement, Polymarket agreed to block U.S. users and shutter non-compliant markets.

In the years since, the company thrived internationally, particularly during the heated 2024 U.S. election cycle, which drove record participation.

Now, with its regulatory hurdles resolved—including the acquisition of QCEX to secure compliance—Polymarket is returning home as a licensed platform.

Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board

Polymarket’s comeback has been fueled by new backing from 1789 Capital, a Palm Beach-based venture capital firm.

As part of the deal, Donald Trump Jr., a partner at 1789 Capital, has joined the platform’s advisory board.

The company said Trump Jr. brings “decades of experience in forward-thinking business innovation and strategic perspective,” a role aimed at advancing Polymarket’s push to mainstream prediction markets.

But his appointment has raised eyebrows.

Trump Jr. has also served as a strategic advisor to Kalshi, a rival U.S.-based prediction market, since January 2025.

While it is not uncommon for individuals to advise multiple firms in the same sector, antitrust laws such as the Clayton Act could invite scrutiny if regulators view the dual involvement as a conflict of interest.

Setting the Stage for Growth

Polymarket’s re-entry marks one of the most closely watched returns in the crypto sector this year.

With regulatory approval secured and heavyweight political and financial figures behind it, the platform is positioning itself to capture renewed U.S. demand for prediction markets.

Still, questions linger over whether its expansion will invite new oversight, particularly as it tests the boundaries of financial innovation and political influence in the post-Trump regulatory era.

