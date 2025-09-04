Ondo Brings US Stocks and ETFs On-Chain in New Global Markets Platform Launch

Key Takeaways
Ondo Finance, one of the leaders in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, has rolled out Ondo Global Markets, a platform that allows non-U.S. investors to trade tokenized American stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) around the clock.
The launch marks a significant expansion of tokenization into equities, with more than 100 assets now available on Ethereum (ETH) and support for BNB Chain and Solana (SOL) expected in the coming months.
By the end of 2025, Ondo plans to scale the platform to over 1,000 tokenized assets.
Ondo Global Markets is designed for investors in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, offering 24/7 access to U.S. equities that are typically confined to traditional trading hours.
Backed by real shares and cash held at U.S.-registered broker-dealers, the tokenized assets mirror the economic performance of their underlying securities but do not grant shareholder rights such as voting.
The platform will integrate with Block Street to expand lending, shorting, and hedging tools, while DeFi infrastructure from Chainlink (price feeds) and LayerZero (cross-chain interoperability) underpins its trading mechanics.
Equity tokenization has emerged as one of the fastest-growing applications of blockchain technology.
Alongside government bonds and real estate, stocks are increasingly being brought on-chain to meet demand for fractional ownership, peer-to-peer transfers, and global accessibility.
Ondo joins a growing roster of firms offering tokenized equities: Kraken’s xStocks, Robinhood’s EU-only offerings, Bybit’s Solana-based tokens, Gemini’s dShares, and others.
While these products expand access, most exclude U.S. users due to regulatory hurdles.
The sector has quickly become a defining theme of the 2025 bull market, though experts caution that tokenized equities remain a price-exposure product, not a substitute for shareholder rights.