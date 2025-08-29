Chainlink Partners With Commerce Dept. To Launch on-Chain US Economic Data

Key Takeaways

The U.S. Department of Commerce will publish key economic data on-chain.

The government oracle was developed by chainlink.

Data points included in the new feeds include GDP and the PCE Price Index.

Chainlink has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Commerce to publish key economic data on-chain.

The scheme functions as a trusted government oracle for GDP, inflation and domestic sales data, opening up new possibilities for on-chain products rooted in real-world economic trends.

Bringing Government Data On-Chain

Data points included in the new feeds include key metrics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis: Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers. The annualized percentage change of these values will also be published.

Updates will align with the Commerce Department’s traditional release cadence, delivered monthly or quarterly depending on the metric.

Initially, data will be available on ten Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync. Support for networks can be incorporated over time if needed, Chainlink stated.

Other Departments to Follow?

Speaking during a White House cabinet meeting, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that other government departments may follow suit.

“We are going to put out the GDP on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data distribution. And then we’re going to make that available to the entire government,” he said.

Lutnick’s remarks hint at a future where on-chain publication of federal statistics could become widespread, paving the way for more innovation in public-sector data transparency.

Applications in DeFi

The government’s on-chain data initiative opens the door to macro-driven DeFi products that respond to official statistics without the need for intermediaries.

Chainlink listed potential use cases such as inflation-linked digital assets, real-time prediction markets, and dynamic risk management systems for DeFi protocols based on macroeconomic indicators.

