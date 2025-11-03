Ondo Finance, BX Digital Brings First Batch of Tokenized Stocks, ETFs to Europe’s Regulated Markets

For the first time in Europe’s regulated markets, Ondo Finance and BX Digital are set to launch tokenized versions of traditional financial instruments, including stocks and ETFs, bringing blockchain-based assets under official oversight for the first time.
According to a press release shared with CCN, the partnership between BX Digital and Ondo Finance will introduce tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other exchange-traded products to BX’s trading platform.
More specifically, traders on the Switzerland-based exchange will have access to over 100 tokenized assets offered by Ondo as part of its newly launched “Global Markets ” product.
Offerings include Ondo’s U.S. dollar-pegged token stablecoin, short-term U.S. government bonds, a tokenized S&P 500, several BlackRock/iShares offerings, and major stocks such as Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, and Coca-Cola.
It offers non-U.S. investors 24/7 access to a myriad of secure, highly liquid, digital asset products, which Ondo hopes will meaningfully bridge traditional finance with Web3.
Notably, Ondo is planning to expand its offerings to over 1,000 assets by the end of 2025.
Ian De Bode, CSO of Ondo Finance, noted that the partnership will help BX demonstrate the potential of tokenized assets; Lidia Kurt, CEO of BX Digital, said the move will help broaden investor access as they “shape the next era of capital markets.”
As per RWA.xyz, tokenized assets have exploded in 2025 as behemoths from the world of finance and other major institutions clamor to enter the Web3 markets, however they can.
Since Jan. 1, 2025, on-chain RWAs increased by $19 billion to reach $34.64 billion , largely led by private credit.
And since launching Global Markets in September 2025, Ondo Finance has garnered $364 million in TVL.
On-chain finance is here, and as more major institutions and entities continue to adopt Web3 tech, the notion of tokenized RWAs becoming crypto’s next trillion-dollar market is looking increasingly realistic.