Mystery Backers Pour $100M Into New Pro-Crypto PAC Ahead of Midterms

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
The Fellowship PAC launches with $100M for pro-crypto candidates, but its backers remain unknown.

The Fellowship PAC launches with $100M for pro-crypto candidates, but its backers remain unknown. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • A new crypto-focused Super PAC launches with $100 million to sway U.S. midterms.
  • The Fellowship PAC pledges support for pro-crypto, pro-innovation candidates.
  • The committee’s true financial backers remain undisclosed.

Just weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, a new political heavyweight has emerged on the scene with an eye on crypto policy.

The Fellowship PAC, announced on Sept. 15, has pledged more than $100 million to support pro-crypto, pro-innovation candidates.

What makes the group stand out isn’t just its war chest—it’s the secrecy.

The Fellowship PAC has yet to disclose who its financial backers are, fueling speculation across Washington and the crypto industry about which companies or billionaires may be bankrolling the effort.

Fellowship PAC’s Mission

According to its press release , the PAC will focus on reinforcing America’s position as a global leader in digital assets, blockchain innovation, and entrepreneurship.

It has filed with the Federal Election Commission as an independent-expenditure-only committee, meaning it can raise and spend unlimited funds on advertising and outreach, provided it does not coordinate directly with campaigns.

The PAC says it will champion transparency and regulatory clarity while supporting candidates who want predictable rules for crypto and digital assets.

Its stated goal is to prevent talent and investment from fleeing overseas due to unclear or overly restrictive U.S. policies.

While some industry chatter has linked Gemini, Coinbase, and Tether as potential contributors, none of those companies has confirmed involvement.

For now, the funders remain anonymous.

Crypto’s Growing Political Power

The rise of the Fellowship PAC underscores how crypto has become a serious political force in U.S. elections.

Last year, the industry-backed FairShake PAC raised more than $140 million from major players including Ripple and Coinbase, helping elect lawmakers sympathetic to digital assets.

This new effort arrives at a critical moment.

Congress is debating sweeping crypto legislation, and the Trump administration has floated the idea of a national Bitcoin reserve.

With midterms looming, the PAC’s backers appear determined to ensure a pro-crypto Congress is elected—one that could accelerate regulatory clarity and institutional adoption.

Whether The Fellowship PAC can match the influence of FairShake remains to be seen.

Howver, with $100 million ready to deploy and mystery backers standing behind it, the new group has already added intrigue—and pressure—heading into November’s elections.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018.
