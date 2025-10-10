Metaplanet to Boost Bitcoin Strategy in Temporary Stock Acquisition Rights Freeze

Japan’s leading Bitcoin (BTC) treasury has announced a temporary suspension of stock acquisition rights in a bid to optimize its Bitcoin yield and funding strategy.
The Tokyo-based BTC firm has announced that it’ll be temporarily freezing its 20th to 22nd series of stock acquisition rights.
Starting from October 20 and lasting for 20 trading days (until Nov. 17), the suspension is a “proactive measure” that’ll give Metaplanet space to “strategically manage its capital formation.”
The firm’s boss, Simon Gerovich, explained that Metaplanet “has a strong foundation for growth and has developed the ability to harness a variety of financing tools.”
Now, he adds, they’ll be suspending the exercise to “optimize capital raising strategies in our relentless pursuit of expanding our Bitcoin holdings and maximizing BTC yield.”
The move could also serve to bolster investor confidence as it prevents further share dilution, as holders of 20th to 22nd series stock acquisition rights cannot convert them into new shares.
So far, investors have responded favorably to the news, driving shares up by a few percentage points. However, the firm’s stock has been trading down 9% over the past 5 days and more than 22% in the past 30 days.
In the past 30 days, Metaplanet increased its BTC holdings from 18,991 to 30,823 BTC .
It’s now worth over $3.74 billion and carries an unrealized profit of roughly $593 million .
Last month, instead of making regular incremental buys, it made two historically large ones.
On September 22, it made its largest purchase ever, acquiring 5,419 BTC. At the end of the month, it bagged another 5,268 BTC.
In total, the firm spent roughly $1.24 billion across these two transactions, increasing its stash by an absurd 10,687 BTC.
The decision also follows BTC’s recent ATH breakout above $126,000, which has been followed by significant volatility and overall market decline.