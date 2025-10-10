DeFi Startup Wolf Freezes 57% of Token Supply Following Bridge Exploit, Cites ‘Zero-Trust’ Security Overhaul

Defi project Wolf said it has locked 57% of its token supply for two years after a $600,000 bridge exploit and a subsequent sell-off by a large holder.
In a statement on Thursday, the company confirmed a “trusted contractor” retained unauthorized access to Wolf’s Ethereum bridge and used it to mint unbacked ETH-WOLF tokens, reportedly draining over $600,000 in liquidity.
The incident, which occurred in late September, was then followed by an early investor dumping approximately 2% of the total supply after refusing to participate in a non-disclosure agreement–backed lock-up plan.
Wolf said both issues have been “mitigated,” and the bridge has now been fortified.
The project claimed that 57% of all WOLF tokens, valued at around $13 million, have now been locked for two years on the token management platform Streamflow.
The company said the lock is intended to reduce selling pressure and show long-term commitment.
Independent verification of the fix has not been provided, and the firm did not specify whether law enforcement had been notified about the exploit.
Wolf’s public-facing team, Siraaj Ahmed as CEO and Robert Freeman as CTO, under the parent company Byrrgis, says it is implementing stricter vendor controls and “zero-trust” security principles across its infrastructure.
“With the broader whale community now aligned, WOLF has unmatched stability moving forwards,” “Siraaj Ahmed, CEO of Byrrgis and Wolf, said.
Adding: “Combined with the decisive action taken to resolve the ETH bridge incident, we’re aiming to set a new benchmark for transparency and accountability in DeFi.”
Amy Cooksey, CMO of Byrrgis and Wolf, also said that the response will help build “resilience at every layer, where communities can see alignment, trace commitments, and trust that the system is stronger than any single actor.”
“That’s how Byrrgis differentiates itself: not by avoiding challenges, but by facing them head-on and emerging stronger,” she added.
Editor’s note: This story was corrected on October 10, 2025, to clarify that the Wolf/Byrrgis project is unrelated to Hayden Davis’s WOLF meme coin.