Hester Peirce Warns of Scam on Telegram After CZ Shares a Google Warning With His Followers

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce, referred to by many in the crypto community as “Crypto Mom,” has sounded the alarm after discovering that scammers are impersonating her on Telegram.
This comes as the crypto markets swell with value and activity, providing the perfect conditions for fraudsters to capitalize on the hype and FOMO.
On Oct. 9, Peirce posted to X to inform the community that she isn’t active on Telegram after learning that impostors are using her name to scam people on Telegram.
This is the first time Peirce, who heads the newly established SEC Crypto Task Force, has publicly condemned an impersonation scam using her name.
But it’s far from the first time scammers have attempted to use her, or the SEC, to dupe people into handing over their crypto.
The SEC itself issued warnings and guidance on impersonation scammers in September 2025.
In tandem with social engineering and occasionally deepfakes, impersonation scams are, unfortunately, some of the most successful lines of attack for fraudsters.
The news comes shortly after Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, became aware of the extent of fraud, scams, and even blackmail on the platform, and promised to clean up the app.
Evidently, this might be a tall order for an app with over 1 billion users.
Furthermore, when the crypto markets rally, phishing attacks and scams rise alongside them.
In September this year, former Binance boss Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, a frequent target of hacks, said that he personally doesn’t use Telegram as “all those accounts are fake,” and that it’s full of spam.
After some criticism and pushback, a few days later, it was found that he was also being impersonated on Telegram.
Whilst there are privacy features that allow people to block messages from certain users, Telegram still allows people to run ads inside community group chats that lead directly to wallet drainers.
Fake impersonation accounts are easy to create; it’s just a matter of convincing the user to engage with them in some way.
Exercise caution in these times of heightened market activity. If an opportunity looks too good to be true, it probably is.