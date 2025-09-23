Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Lawmakers Push SEC Chair To Open $12.1T 401(k) Market to Crypto Under Trump’s EO
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

Lawmakers Push SEC Chair To Open $12.1T 401(k) Market to Crypto Under Trump’s EO

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Lawmakers are pressing the SEC to act on Trump’s order, which could bring Bitcoin and crypto into America’s $12 trillion 401(k) retirement market.

Lawmakers are pressing the SEC to act on Trump’s order, which could bring Bitcoin and crypto into America’s $12 trillion 401(k) retirement market. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • A bipartisan group of nine lawmakers wrote a letter urging the SEC to update retirement plan guidance.
  • Trump signed an executive order last month opening the $12 trillion 401(k) market to crypto investment.
  • Roughly 90 million Americans are invested in 401(k) retirement plans.

A bipartisan coalition of nine House lawmakers is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to move quickly on President Donald Trump’s directive to bring crypto into the U.S. retirement system.

In a letter addressed to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, the lawmakers urged regulators to amend existing rules and implement Executive Order (EO) 14330, which Trump signed last month to expand investment options in 401(k) plans.

Top Crypto Tax Accounting Software
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CoinTracker

CoinTracker
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
TokenTax

TokenTax
promotions
Save 10% on TokenTax with multi-year purchases
Coins
Claim Offer
CoinLedger

CoinLedger
promotions
Earn $100+ per referral who signs up with your link
Coins
Claim Offer

Opening the $12 Trillion 401(k) Retirement Market to Crypto

The U.S. retirement system currently holds about $12.1 trillion across 401(k) accounts, covering more than 90 million Americans.

Under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), these plans have historically been limited to traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds.

lawmaker letter.
The letter from lawmakers. Source: SEC

Trump’s executive order does not rewrite ERISA but directs federal agencies to revisit guidance and remove barriers that have long excluded alternative assets such as Bitcoin (BTC).

The SEC, in coordination with the Treasury Department and Department of Labor, has been tasked with exploring adjustments to accredited investor thresholds and qualified purchaser rules.

The letter from lawmakers emphasized that broader diversification could improve retirement outcomes.

“Every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity to enhance net risk-adjusted returns,” it stated.

Crypto’s Appeal for Retirement Portfolios

Lawmakers pointed to crypto’s performance over the past decade, which has outpaced traditional assets like equities, bonds, and gold.

A 2025 U.S. Retirement Survey from Schroders cited in the letter found rising appetite for alternatives since Trump’s order, with a notable increase in demand for digital assets as retirement plan options.

If implemented, the SEC’s forthcoming guidance could represent the most significant step yet toward mainstream adoption of crypto in the United States.

Analysts expect the rules to arrive by early 2026, potentially opening the door for Bitcoin ETFs and other regulated digital asset products to flow directly into retirement portfolios.

Risks and Criticism

Still, the push has not been without critics. Opponents warn that crypto’s notorious volatility could put retirement savers at risk.

Historically, Bitcoin and other major tokens have lost more than half their market value in bear cycles, with many smaller altcoins falling more than 70%.

Supporters counter that mainstream adoption itself could temper volatility over time, narrowing the gap between traditional finance and crypto.

By giving investors exposure through regulated retirement plans, they argue, crypto could evolve from a speculative asset to a stabilizing force in diversified portfolios.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Paul Atkins promises to warn firms before launching enforcement actions.
    Crypto
    September 15, 2025 3:17 PM

    SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges End to ‘Regulation by Ambush’ for Crypto Firms

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    SEC Chair Paul Atkins signals a new era for U.S. crypto regulation, promising clarity through Project Crypto at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.
    Crypto
    August 20, 2025 10:32 AM

    SEC Chair Paul Atkins: ‘Very Few’ Crypto Tokens Qualify as Securities, Promises Clarity Soon With Project Crypto

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    SEC Chair Paul Atkins
    Crypto
    June 4, 2025 9:29 AM

    SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Says Crypto Task Force To Address Trading, Custody and Tokenization

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!