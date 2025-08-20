SEC Chair Paul Atkins: ‘Very Few’ Crypto Tokens Qualify as Securities, Promises Clarity Soon With Project Crypto

Key Takeaways
For years, the crypto industry has lived under a cloud of uncertainty, with regulators branding most tokens as securities and enforcing rules through lawsuits rather than legislation.
That era may now be ending.
Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins declared that “very few” crypto tokens should be considered securities, a dramatic departure from his predecessor Gary Gensler’s sweeping stance.
Atkins told the audience that a token itself is probably not a security, adding that what matters is “the package around it and how that’s being sold.”
The comments, coming from the nation’s top securities regulator, mark a watershed moment in the Trump administration’s approach to digital assets.
Instead of treating crypto as a legal hazard to be contained, Atkins is positioning it as a frontier to be regulated with clarity and intention.
Atkins’ most consequential announcement was the unveiling of Project Crypto, a sweeping initiative to modernize securities laws and adapt them for the blockchain era.
“We must craft a framework that future-proofs the crypto markets against regulatory mischief,” Atkins later posted on X. “I look forward to working with my counterparts across the Administration and Congress to get the job done.”
Unlike the prior administration’s “regulation by enforcement” strategy, which left crypto companies defending themselves in court, Project Crypto aims to provide predictability.
By offering formal classification rules for tokens, safe harbors for innovation, and clear pathways for exchanges and developers, the SEC hopes to encourage growth without sacrificing investor protection.
For U.S.-based crypto firms, Atkins’ remarks are more than a policy shift—they are a lifeline.
Over the past several years, heavy-handed enforcement actions pushed projects offshore, saddled startups with high compliance costs, and left exchanges in constant fear of litigation.
If Project Crypto delivers, the regulatory burden could ease dramatically:
