SEC Chair Paul Atkins: 'Very Few' Crypto Tokens Qualify as Securities, Promises Clarity Soon With Project Crypto
SEC Chair Paul Atkins: ‘Very Few’ Crypto Tokens Qualify as Securities, Promises Clarity Soon With Project Crypto

Prashant Jha
Prashant Jha
SEC Chair Paul Atkins signals a new era for U.S. crypto regulation, promising clarity through Project Crypto at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins signals a new era for U.S. crypto regulation, promising clarity through Project Crypto at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • The SEC chief clarified that not all crypto tokens are securities.
  • Atkins assured the newly announced Project Crypto would modernize securities law and provide long-awaited clarity.
  • The new regulatory approach could open doors for U.S. crypto companies to expand their product suite.

For years, the crypto industry has lived under a cloud of uncertainty, with regulators branding most tokens as securities and enforcing rules through lawsuits rather than legislation.

That era may now be ending.

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins declared that “very few” crypto tokens should be considered securities, a dramatic departure from his predecessor Gary Gensler’s sweeping stance.

.

SEC Chair Says Not All Crypto Tokens Are Securities

Atkins told the audience that a token itself is probably not a security, adding that what matters is “the package around it and how that’s being sold.”

The comments, coming from the nation’s top securities regulator, mark a watershed moment in the Trump administration’s approach to digital assets.

Instead of treating crypto as a legal hazard to be contained, Atkins is positioning it as a frontier to be regulated with clarity and intention.

Enter Project Crypto

Atkins’ most consequential announcement was the unveiling of Project Crypto, a sweeping initiative to modernize securities laws and adapt them for the blockchain era.

“We must craft a framework that future-proofs the crypto markets against regulatory mischief,” Atkins later posted on X. “I look forward to working with my counterparts across the Administration and Congress to get the job done.”

Unlike the prior administration’s “regulation by enforcement” strategy, which left crypto companies defending themselves in court, Project Crypto aims to provide predictability.

By offering formal classification rules for tokens, safe harbors for innovation, and clear pathways for exchanges and developers, the SEC hopes to encourage growth without sacrificing investor protection.

A Lifeline

For U.S.-based crypto firms, Atkins’ remarks are more than a policy shift—they are a lifeline.

Over the past several years, heavy-handed enforcement actions pushed projects offshore, saddled startups with high compliance costs, and left exchanges in constant fear of litigation.

If Project Crypto delivers, the regulatory burden could ease dramatically:

  • Tokens: The vast majority may no longer be lumped in with securities, avoiding decades-old rules ill-suited to blockchain.
  • Exchanges: Could finally offer a broader suite of products without worrying about sudden lawsuits.
  • DeFi: Protocols could gain a legitimate regulatory pathway, opening them up to more mainstream users and institutions.
  • Developers: Lower compliance costs and clearer guidelines could draw projects back from overseas, boosting U.S. competitiveness.

=

