Trump To Overhaul 401(k)s With New Executive Order: Crypto, Real Estate, and Private Equity Set for Retirement Portfolios
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

Trump To Overhaul 401(k)s With New Executive Order: Crypto, Real Estate, and Private Equity Set for Retirement Portfolios

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
President Trump's upcoming executive order could reshape retirement planning by bringing crypto and other alternatives into 401(k) accounts.

President Trump’s upcoming executive order could reshape retirement planning by bringing crypto and other alternatives into 401(k) accounts. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to include crypto, real estate, and private equity in 401(k) retirement plans.
  • The order will direct the Labor Department, SEC, and Treasury to reassess current rules under ERISA.
  • The move follows several pro-crypto policies under Trump’s new administration, including stablecoin and market structure legislation.

Just months into his second term, President Donald Trump is already reshaping the financial playbook.

In a bold move that could open up billions in new capital, Trump is expected to sign an executive order allowing crypto and other alternative assets, like private equity and real estate, to be included in 401(k) retirement plans.

If implemented, this would mark one of the most significant shifts in U.S. retirement investment policy in decades and further cement Trump’s pro-crypto legacy.

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds Could Soon Tap Into Crypto

According to a Bloomberg report, the order, set to be signed on Thursday, Aug. 7, would unlock access to America’s $12.5 trillion 401(k) market for a wide array of alternative assets.

The directive instructs the Labor Department to reevaluate Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) guidelines and coordinate with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Treasury to create a clear, compliant framework for these new investment options.

If finalized, it could pave the way for retirement portfolios to expand beyond just stocks and bonds—allowing exposure to:

  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Private equity
  • Real estate
  • Other alternative asset classes

However, the move will force regulators to respond quickly.

The SEC will need to address how to classify and monitor these riskier and less liquid assets.

The Treasury faces tax rule complications. And the Department of Labor will likely need to draft a new “safe harbor” rule to shield plan administrators from liability.

Why This Order Matters for Crypto

Historically, corporate 401(k) plans have shied away from alternatives like crypto due to their volatility, lack of liquidity, and legal ambiguity.

However, Trump’s executive order could change that overnight.

If allowed, it could send billions of dollars flowing into crypto markets via retirement accounts—potentially making digital assets a mainstream investment class for the first time in U.S. history.

A Continuation of Trump’s Crypto-First Agenda

This executive order follows a string of aggressive pro-crypto actions since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025:

So far, Trump has delivered on his promises.

The stablecoin bill is already law, and the crypto market structure bill is on the verge of final approval.

Together, these measures lay the groundwork for a comprehensive, regulated crypto economy in the U.S.

With this latest push to bring crypto into retirement portfolios, Trump may be setting the stage for one of the biggest adoption waves yet.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
