Trump To Overhaul 401(k)s With New Executive Order: Crypto, Real Estate, and Private Equity Set for Retirement Portfolios

Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to include crypto, real estate, and private equity in 401(k) retirement plans.

The order will direct the Labor Department, SEC, and Treasury to reassess current rules under ERISA.

The move follows several pro-crypto policies under Trump’s new administration, including stablecoin and market structure legislation.

Just months into his second term, President Donald Trump is already reshaping the financial playbook.

In a bold move that could open up billions in new capital, Trump is expected to sign an executive order allowing crypto and other alternative assets, like private equity and real estate, to be included in 401(k) retirement plans.

If implemented, this would mark one of the most significant shifts in U.S. retirement investment policy in decades and further cement Trump’s pro-crypto legacy.

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds Could Soon Tap Into Crypto

According to a Bloomberg report, the order, set to be signed on Thursday, Aug. 7, would unlock access to America’s $12.5 trillion 401(k) market for a wide array of alternative assets.

The directive instructs the Labor Department to reevaluate Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) guidelines and coordinate with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Treasury to create a clear, compliant framework for these new investment options.

If finalized, it could pave the way for retirement portfolios to expand beyond just stocks and bonds—allowing exposure to:

Cryptocurrencies

Private equity

Real estate

Other alternative asset classes

However, the move will force regulators to respond quickly.

The SEC will need to address how to classify and monitor these riskier and less liquid assets.

The Treasury faces tax rule complications. And the Department of Labor will likely need to draft a new “safe harbor” rule to shield plan administrators from liability.

Why This Order Matters for Crypto

Historically, corporate 401(k) plans have shied away from alternatives like crypto due to their volatility, lack of liquidity, and legal ambiguity.

However, Trump’s executive order could change that overnight.

If allowed, it could send billions of dollars flowing into crypto markets via retirement accounts—potentially making digital assets a mainstream investment class for the first time in U.S. history.

A Continuation of Trump’s Crypto-First Agenda

This executive order follows a string of aggressive pro-crypto actions since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025:

So far, Trump has delivered on his promises.

The stablecoin bill is already law, and the crypto market structure bill is on the verge of final approval.

Together, these measures lay the groundwork for a comprehensive, regulated crypto economy in the U.S.

With this latest push to bring crypto into retirement portfolios, Trump may be setting the stage for one of the biggest adoption waves yet.

