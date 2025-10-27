JPYC Rolls Out First Yen-Backed Stablecoin — A Game Changer for Japan?

Key Takeaways

Japanese firm JYPC launched the first regulated yen-pegged stablecoin.

The peg is fully guaranteed by yen bank deposits and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs).

The launch of the yen stablecoin could dramatically impact the Asian FX market.

Tokyo-based fintech JPYC Inc. has launched JPYC, Japan’s—and the world’s—first fully regulated yen-pegged stablecoin, marking a milestone moment in Asia’s digital finance landscape.

The stablecoin operates as an electronic payment instrument under Japan’s revised Payment Services Act, maintaining a strict 1:1 peg to the Japanese yen (JPY).

Its reserves are fully backed by bank deposits and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), offering a level of transparency and regulatory compliance rarely seen in the stablecoin space.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Safepal promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer Tangem promotions Trusted & Secure Coins 111 Aave

Aave Uniswap

Uniswap GMX

GMX Pendle

Pendle Ondo

Ondo Ankr

Ankr Fantom

Fantom Synthetix

Synthetix Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Compound

Compound Maker

Maker THORChain

THORChain Stacks

Stacks Arweave

Arweave Sui

Sui Immutable

Immutable Optimism

Optimism Arbitrum

Arbitrum VeChain

VeChain The Sandbox

The Sandbox Decentraland

Decentraland Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Render

Render The Graph

The Graph Chiliz

Chiliz Helium

Helium PAX Gold

PAX Gold Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether USD Coin

USD Coin Solana

Solana XRP

XRP Dogecoin

Dogecoin Cardano

Cardano Toncoin

Toncoin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Avalanche

Avalanche TRON

TRON Chainlink

Chainlink Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Polkadot

Polkadot Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Litecoin

Litecoin Dai

Dai NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Monero

Monero Stellar

Stellar Cosmos

Cosmos Filecoin

Filecoin Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Aptos

Aptos Cronos

Cronos Binance USD

Binance USD Neo

Neo APEcoin

APEcoin Gala

Gala Theta Network

Theta Network Wrapped Ethereum

Wrapped Ethereum OKB

OKB Pepe

Pepe Mantle

Mantle First Digital USD

First Digital USD Kaspa

Kaspa Bittensor

Bittensor Celestia

Celestia XDC Network

XDC Network Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Jupiter

Jupiter Quant

Quant Worldcoin

Worldcoin PayPal USD

PayPal USD Bonk

Bonk Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH Flare

Flare Tether Gold

Tether Gold Sei

Sei JITO

JITO JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Core

Core Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service SushiSwap

SushiSwap 1inch Network

1inch Network Tezos

Tezos Algorand

Algorand Flow

Flow Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token MultiversX

MultiversX GateToken

GateToken Zcash

Zcash IOTA

IOTA Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin Frax

Frax Ethena

Ethena Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe Kusama

Kusama Celo

Celo STEPN

STEPN Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO Internet Computer

Internet Computer EOS

EOS BitTorrent

BitTorrent Mina

Mina Dash

Dash Zilliqa

Zilliqa Casper

Casper TrueUSD

TrueUSD Floki Inu

Floki Inu IoTex

IoTex Build'N'Build No result 111 Claim Offer BitBox promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

Japan’s First Yen Stablecoin Could Be a Game Changer

JPYC’s debut follows Japan’s 2023 stablecoin law amendments , which paved the way for licensed institutions to issue fiat-backed digital currencies.

The company’s goal is clear: to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based payments—and, in doing so, reduce Asia’s reliance on U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.

Through its issuance platform, JPYC EX, users can mint or redeem the token with an initial daily limit of 1 million yen per user.

Supported blockchains include Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (POL), and Avalanche (AVAX), enabling low-cost and near-instant transactions.

JPYC has set an ambitious goal of reaching 10 trillion yen (~$65 billion) in circulation within three years, beginning with domestic Web3 firms and institutions before scaling internationally.

Analysts note that the yen’s status as a global safe-haven currency and cornerstone of the Asian FX ecosystem could make JPYC’s launch a turning point for both crypto and traditional markets.

Potential Market Impact

The Japanese yen underpins much of Asia’s foreign exchange market, with USD/JPY ranking among the world’s most traded currency pairs—seeing $300–$400 billion in daily activity.

By introducing a regulated, blockchain-based yen instrument, JPYC could help digitize and decentralize FX flows in a region where 80–90% of trade settlements are still dollar-denominated.

DeFi protocols can now create JPYC–USDC/USDT liquidity pools, opening the door for on-chain USD/JPY trading and moving a portion of the $7 trillion global FX activity onto blockchain rails.

This shift could cut settlement times from two days to minutes, reduce cross-border transaction costs by up to 80%, and make yen-based settlements more attractive for trade-heavy supply chains in East Asia.

In the longer term, experts suggest JPYC could boost yen-denominated liquidity in decentralized markets by 20–30%, challenging the U.S. dollar’s dominance and potentially reducing FX volatility across Asia.