Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / JPYC Rolls Out First Yen-Backed Stablecoin — A Game Changer for Japan?
News
3 min read

JPYC Rolls Out First Yen-Backed Stablecoin — A Game Changer for Japan?

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Japan’s JPYC Inc. has launched the world’s first fully regulated yen-pegged stablecoin.

Japan’s JPYC Inc. has launched the world’s first fully regulated yen-pegged stablecoin. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Japanese firm JYPC launched the first regulated yen-pegged stablecoin.
  • The peg is fully guaranteed by yen bank deposits and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs).
  • The launch of the yen stablecoin could dramatically impact the Asian FX market.

Tokyo-based fintech JPYC Inc. has launched JPYC, Japan’s—and the world’s—first fully regulated yen-pegged stablecoin, marking a milestone moment in Asia’s digital finance landscape.

The stablecoin operates as an electronic payment instrument under Japan’s revised Payment Services Act, maintaining a strict 1:1 peg to the Japanese yen (JPY).

Its reserves are fully backed by bank deposits and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), offering a level of transparency and regulatory compliance rarely seen in the stablecoin space.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Safepal

Safepal
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
Tangem

Tangem
promotions
Trusted & Secure
Coins
Aave Uniswap GMX Pendle Ondo 111
Claim Offer
BitBox

BitBox
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

Japan’s First Yen Stablecoin Could Be a Game Changer

JPYC’s debut follows Japan’s 2023 stablecoin law amendments , which paved the way for licensed institutions to issue fiat-backed digital currencies.

The company’s goal is clear: to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based payments—and, in doing so, reduce Asia’s reliance on U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.

Through its issuance platform, JPYC EX, users can mint or redeem the token with an initial daily limit of 1 million yen per user.

Supported blockchains include Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (POL), and Avalanche (AVAX), enabling low-cost and near-instant transactions.

JPYC has set an ambitious goal of reaching 10 trillion yen (~$65 billion) in circulation within three years, beginning with domestic Web3 firms and institutions before scaling internationally.

Analysts note that the yen’s status as a global safe-haven currency and cornerstone of the Asian FX ecosystem could make JPYC’s launch a turning point for both crypto and traditional markets.

Potential Market Impact

The Japanese yen underpins much of Asia’s foreign exchange market, with USD/JPY ranking among the world’s most traded currency pairs—seeing $300–$400 billion in daily activity.

By introducing a regulated, blockchain-based yen instrument, JPYC could help digitize and decentralize FX flows in a region where 80–90% of trade settlements are still dollar-denominated.

DeFi protocols can now create JPYC–USDC/USDT liquidity pools, opening the door for on-chain USD/JPY trading and moving a portion of the $7 trillion global FX activity onto blockchain rails.

This shift could cut settlement times from two days to minutes, reduce cross-border transaction costs by up to 80%, and make yen-based settlements more attractive for trade-heavy supply chains in East Asia.

In the longer term, experts suggest JPYC could boost yen-denominated liquidity in decentralized markets by 20–30%, challenging the U.S. dollar’s dominance and potentially reducing FX volatility across Asia.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Monex Group Chairman Oki Matsumoto
    Business
    August 26, 2025 3:22 PM

    Japanese Giant Monex Enters Push for Nation’s First Yen Stablecoin Project

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Japan’s Financial Services Agency prepares to approve the country’s first yen-pegged stablecoin, with fintech firm JPYC set to issue.
    Crypto
    August 18, 2025 7:04 AM

    Japan’s Yen Joins the Stablecoin Race With Landmark FSA Approval

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    ASTER price analysis
    Crypto
    Oct 23, 2025 | 10:52 AM UTC4 days ago

    Aster (ASTER) Price Briefly Slips Below $1: Long Consolidation Phase Ahead

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!