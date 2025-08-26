Japanese Giant Monex Enters Push for Nation’s First Yen Stablecoin Project

Key Takeaways
Japanese financial services conglomerate Monex Group is the latest firm to draw up plans for a yen-pegged stablecoin.
The announcement by board chairman Oki Matsumoto during a recent interview with TV Tokyo comes as Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is set to approve the first JPY stablecoin later this year.
According to Matsumoto, Momnex Group is considering launching a JPY-pegged stablecoin collateralized by Japanese government bonds.
“Issuing a stablecoin requires significant scheming and capital, but if we don’t handle it, we won’t be able to keep up with the times,” he said.
Besides its stablecoin ambitions, Monex is also considering acquiring a European crypto company, with an announcement expected within days, Matsumoto said
We’ll be able to announce within the next few days.” It appears that the company is finalizing its plans with a company working on blockchain technology as a candidate.
With the FSA firing the starting gun on Japan’s stablecoin race, startup JPYC became the first to receive the regulatory green light earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Japan’s second-largest bank, SMBC, has also staked a claim in space.
In April, it was reported that the bank had partnered with Avalanche developer Ava Labs and FireBlocks to co-develop a JPY-pegged coin, which is expected to launch next year.