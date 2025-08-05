Search
3 min read

Chainlink Brings Wall Street Onchain With Real-Time Stock and ETF Data

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Chainlink's RWA bid evolves with "Data Streams".

Chainlink launches "Data Streams" for RWA tokenization and more. | Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Tokenized RWAs are predicted to become a multi-trillion-dollar market by the end of 2030.
  • There are currently over $25 billion in tokenized RWAs held on-chain.
  • The U.S. SEC is pursuing on-chain software solutions for its securities market.

Chainlink (LINK) has launched a powerful suite of tools for U.S. equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that power secure, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

It’ll bring Wall Street on-chain, and arrives just as the U.S. prepares to undo years of anti-crypto enforcement actions and unlock the potential of Web3-enabled systems.

Chainlink’s Tech

Chainlink has officially launched “Data Streams ” to provide real-time, high-throughput pricing for traditional finance (TradFi) products like U.S. equities and ETFs across 37 different blockchains.

Now, developers can access real-time, context-aware data on-chain. It opens up use cases such as tokenized stock trading and synthetic ETFs with institutional reliability.

Leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, GMX and Kamino, are already integrating Chanlink’s new infrastructure to enable U.S. equity-powered lending, structured products, and yield strategies.

Chainlink’s foray into RWA tokenization has ramped up. And on August 4, 2025, it launched a multi-chain compatible version of Tether Gold (XAUt), developed in partnership with Hyperlane.

The network has also been working with JPMorgan and Ondo Finance. Here, it completed a “first-of-its-kind” cross-chain delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement between a permissioned payment network and a public testnet.

Unlocking Trillions

The news follows bullish comments from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new Chairman, Paul Atkins, who has launched “Project Crypto“, which, amongst many things, plans to update antiquated regulations and bring on-chain software into U.S. securities markets.

Industry experts, such as Kadena CBO, Annelise Osborne, see the tokenized RWA market as one brimming with latent capital.

Bullish analysis from other industry leaders like MANTRA co-founder, John Patrick Mullen, suggests this market could amount to trillions by the end of the decade.

At present, the RWA crypto token market cap sits at around $49 billion , and there are approximately $25.31 billion RWAs on-chain across 342,205 holders.

Now, with the weight of the once-hawkish U.S. SEC behind it, as well as sweeping regulatory reforms to stablecoins and crypto assets, tokenized markets look poised to explode.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
