Chainlink Brings Wall Street Onchain With Real-Time Stock and ETF Data

Key Takeaways

Tokenized RWAs are predicted to become a multi-trillion-dollar market by the end of 2030.

There are currently over $25 billion in tokenized RWAs held on-chain.

The U.S. SEC is pursuing on-chain software solutions for its securities market.

Chainlink (LINK) has launched a powerful suite of tools for U.S. equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that power secure, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

It’ll bring Wall Street on-chain, and arrives just as the U.S. prepares to undo years of anti-crypto enforcement actions and unlock the potential of Web3-enabled systems.

Chainlink’s Tech

Chainlink has officially launched “Data Streams ” to provide real-time, high-throughput pricing for traditional finance (TradFi) products like U.S. equities and ETFs across 37 different blockchains.

Now, developers can access real-time, context-aware data on-chain. It opens up use cases such as tokenized stock trading and synthetic ETFs with institutional reliability.

Leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, GMX and Kamino, are already integrating Chanlink’s new infrastructure to enable U.S. equity-powered lending, structured products, and yield strategies.

Chainlink’s foray into RWA tokenization has ramped up. And on August 4, 2025, it launched a multi-chain compatible version of Tether Gold (XAUt), developed in partnership with Hyperlane.

The network has also been working with JPMorgan and Ondo Finance. Here, it completed a “first-of-its-kind” cross-chain delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement between a permissioned payment network and a public testnet.

Unlocking Trillions

The news follows bullish comments from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new Chairman, Paul Atkins, who has launched “Project Crypto“, which, amongst many things, plans to update antiquated regulations and bring on-chain software into U.S. securities markets.

Industry experts, such as Kadena CBO, Annelise Osborne, see the tokenized RWA market as one brimming with latent capital.

Bullish analysis from other industry leaders like MANTRA co-founder, John Patrick Mullen, suggests this market could amount to trillions by the end of the decade.

At present, the RWA crypto token market cap sits at around $49 billion , and there are approximately $25.31 billion RWAs on-chain across 342,205 holders.

Now, with the weight of the once-hawkish U.S. SEC behind it, as well as sweeping regulatory reforms to stablecoins and crypto assets, tokenized markets look poised to explode.