Convano Joins Japan Inc.’s Bitcoin Race, Plans 21,000 BTC Treasury by 2027

Key Takeaways

Convano is targeting 21,000 BTC by March 2027.

Seven Japanese firms rank amongst the top 100 Bitcoin treasury companies.

Convano’s stock has risen by 13% after revealing its BTC acquisition roadmap.

Japanese firms are increasingly turning to crypto as one of the nation’s nail salon chains, Convano, officially kicks off its Bitcoin (BTC) investment strategy.

Following in the footsteps of Metaplanet, a hotelier turned BTC bull, Convano is setting an acquisition target of 21,000 BTC within the next two years.

Nailed It

On July 17, 2024, it announced the establishment of its Bitcoin Holding Strategy Office, which was coupled with a 400 million JPY ($2.7 million ) investment that bagged the firm 22.62 BTC.

Today, the firm owns 164.93 BTC worth roughly $18.8 million.

Now, Convano has outlined its yearly targets.

In a post to X, the Director of Convano’s BTC Holding Strategy Office, Taiyo Azuma, disclosed a three-phase plan that begins with reaching a 2,000 BTC target by the end of this year.

The portfolio should hold 10,000 BTC in August 2026, and Convano’s new goal is 21,000 BTC by the end of March 2027.

【本当に計画通りに取得できるのか？】 そんな疑問にデータで答えます。 まず、コンヴァノ『BTC財務補完計画』には3つのフェーズがあります。 ・フェーズ①：2025年12月末 2,000 BTC

・フェーズ②：2026年8月末 10,000 BTC

・フェーズ③：2027年3月末 21,000 BTC 現時点での取得実績「165 BTC」… pic.twitter.com/CQuOwzfOOj — 東 大陽 | コンヴァノ取締役（6574） (@MotokiyoA) August 4, 2025

Convano, a Japanese firm best known for operating a chain of nail salons, is also a media/advertising firm that promotes nail tech and cosmetics throughout its network. It also manages several franchises.

Ultimately, the result has sent the firm’s stock skyrocketing , climbing 13.47% over the past 24 hours. An increase of 99% for the month.

Japan’s Bitcoin Appetite

Its bid echoes that of Metaplanet’s, which was once a struggling budget hotel firm before it began aggressively acquiring BTC.

Now, Metaplanet is one of Japan’s rising stars with 17,595 BTC, and a stock price that has grown by over 1,300% since the pivot in April 2024.

It joins an increasingly long line of private companies around the world now vying to secure a sizeable percentage of Bitcoin’s circulating supply.

There are now seven Japanese companies listed amongst the top 100 public firms holding BTC.