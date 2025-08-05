Search
News
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See $800M Combined Outflows

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see huge outflows.

More outflows for top BTC and ETH ETFs. | Credit: Mika Volkmann/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Bitcoin ETFs command $147.96 billion in total net assets, representing 6.46% of BTC’s market cap.
  • Bitcoin has lost 3.15% in the past week, and ETH was down 3.99%.
  • Ethereum ETFs hold $20.47 billion in net assets, or 4.7% of BTC’s market cap.

U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are suffering major losses, with a combined $798.25 million in outflows as investors pull back from top-performing funds.

It officially ends Ethereum’s significant winning streak. Throughout July, the asset relished in more than 50% gains, largely thanks to major capital pouring into ETH ETFs.

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $333.19 million in total net outflows on Aug. 4, 2025, marking a third consecutive day of outflows totaling $1.26 billion.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF (BITB) was the sole gainer for the day, scoring a modest $18.47 million in net inflows.

It’s seen $2.28 billion in cumulative net inflows and holds $4.66 billion in net assets, ranking it fourth and sixth, respectively.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) took the heaviest hit, shedding $292.21 million in net outflows.

This marks its first day of outflows since the start of June. Nevertheless, it remains the top-performing fund with $57.3 billion in cumulative net inflows and $84.82 billion in net assets.

Up next, the second-best-performing fund, Fidelity’s FBTC, posted $40.06 million in net outflows, bringing its cumulative net inflows to $12.04 billion, and net assets down to $23.21 billion.

The worst-performing fund by cumulative net outflows, Grayscale’s GBTC, tallied $9.92 million in net outflows, bringing its total exits to a painful $23.72 billion.

GBTC now commands $20.73 billion, ranking it third for net assets.

Finally, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund posted $9.47 million in outflows, bringing its cumulative inflows to $320.42 million and net assets down to $671.98 million. It ranks seventh and eighth, respectively.

Ethereum ETFs

After a record-breaking 20-day inflow streak, U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have posted $465.06 million in daily total net outflows, their worst day on record, and their second in a row.

After raking in billions in net inflows over these weeks, institutional investors appear to be pulling back, for now.

Ethereum ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

The biggest losses were recorded by BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), which saw $374.97 million in net outflows, the largest day of exits recorded for ETHA.

Despite this, ETHA is the number one ETH ETF with $9.37 billion in cumulative net inflows, and a gigantic $10.76 billion in net assets.

Fidelity’s FETH, saw $55.11 million in outflows. It ranks second for cumulative net inflows with $2.21 billion recorded, and third for net assets with $2.44 billion.

Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust shed $28 million from its fund, bringing its cumulative net inflows down to $1.12 billion, and net assets to $2.37 billion, ranking it third and fourth, respectively.

