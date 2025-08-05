Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See $800M Combined Outflows

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin ETFs command $147.96 billion in total net assets, representing 6.46% of BTC’s market cap.

Bitcoin has lost 3.15% in the past week, and ETH was down 3.99%.

Ethereum ETFs hold $20.47 billion in net assets, or 4.7% of BTC’s market cap.

U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are suffering major losses, with a combined $798.25 million in outflows as investors pull back from top-performing funds.

It officially ends Ethereum’s significant winning streak. Throughout July, the asset relished in more than 50% gains, largely thanks to major capital pouring into ETH ETFs.

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $333.19 million in total net outflows on Aug. 4, 2025, marking a third consecutive day of outflows totaling $1.26 billion.

Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF (BITB) was the sole gainer for the day, scoring a modest $18.47 million in net inflows.

It’s seen $2.28 billion in cumulative net inflows and holds $4.66 billion in net assets, ranking it fourth and sixth, respectively.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) took the heaviest hit, shedding $292.21 million in net outflows.

This marks its first day of outflows since the start of June. Nevertheless, it remains the top-performing fund with $57.3 billion in cumulative net inflows and $84.82 billion in net assets.

Up next, the second-best-performing fund, Fidelity’s FBTC, posted $40.06 million in net outflows, bringing its cumulative net inflows to $12.04 billion, and net assets down to $23.21 billion.

The worst-performing fund by cumulative net outflows, Grayscale’s GBTC, tallied $9.92 million in net outflows, bringing its total exits to a painful $23.72 billion.

GBTC now commands $20.73 billion, ranking it third for net assets.

Finally, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund posted $9.47 million in outflows, bringing its cumulative inflows to $320.42 million and net assets down to $671.98 million. It ranks seventh and eighth, respectively.

Ethereum ETFs

After a record-breaking 20-day inflow streak, U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have posted $465.06 million in daily total net outflows, their worst day on record, and their second in a row.

After raking in billions in net inflows over these weeks, institutional investors appear to be pulling back, for now.

The biggest losses were recorded by BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), which saw $374.97 million in net outflows, the largest day of exits recorded for ETHA.

Despite this, ETHA is the number one ETH ETF with $9.37 billion in cumulative net inflows, and a gigantic $10.76 billion in net assets.

Fidelity’s FETH, saw $55.11 million in outflows. It ranks second for cumulative net inflows with $2.21 billion recorded, and third for net assets with $2.44 billion.

Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust shed $28 million from its fund, bringing its cumulative net inflows down to $1.12 billion, and net assets to $2.37 billion, ranking it third and fourth, respectively.