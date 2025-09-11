Injective, Tron, and Avalanche Foundations Pump Hundreds of Millions Into Treasury Firms

Key Takeaways

Blockchain foundations are directing hundreds of millions of dollars to crypto treasury companies.

Supporters of the concept include the Avalanche Foundation, the Injective Foundation, and TRON DAO.

Emerging treasury plays plug public market capital into crypto ecosystems.

In a bid to boost demand for tokens, blockchain foundations are increasingly throwing their weight behind crypto treasury companies

The Avalanche Foundation, the Injective Foundation, and TRON DAO are among those that are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to buy their own tokens.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Kraken promotions Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member. Coins 322 0x Protocol

1inch Network

Aave

Aavegotchi

Acala Token

Adventure Gold

Akash Network

Alchemix

Alchemy Pay

Algorand

Alien Worlds

Alpha Finance Lab

Altair

Ambire AdEx

Ampleforth Governance Token

Ankr

APEcoin

API3

Aptos

ARPA Chain

Astar

Audius

Augur

Augur V2

Avalanche

Axie Infinity

Badger DAO

Balancer

Bancor

Band Protocol

Bonded Finance

Basic Attention Token

Basilisk

Biconomy

Bifrost

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

BitDAO

Blur

Bluzelle

BitTorrent

Boba Network

Solana Name Service

Cardano

Cartesi

Celer Network

Centrifuge

Chain Games

Chainlink

Chiliz

Chromia

Civic

Compound

Coin98

Convex Finance

Cosmos

COTI

Crust Shadow

Curve DAO Token

Dai

Dash

Decentraland

Dent

Dogecoin

dYdX

Energy Web Token

Enjin Coin

Enzyme

EOS

Ethereum

Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Name Service

Euler

Fantom

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Filecoin

Flare

Flow

Frax Share

Gala

Galatasaray Fan Token

Gari Network

GensoKishi Metaverse

Gitcoin

GMX

Gnosis

Gstcoin

Harvest Finance

Hashflow

ICON

IDEX

iExec RLC

Immutable

Injective Protocol

Internet Computer

Integritee

Interlay

JasmyCoin

Juno

Karura

Kava.io

Keep Network

Keep3rV1

Rook

KILT Protocol

Kin

Kintsugi

Kusama

Kyber Network

Lido DAO Token

Lisk

Litecoin

Livepeer

Loopring

Maker

Marlin

Mango

Marinade Staked SOL

Mask Network

Merit Circle

Mina

MIR COIN

Monero

Moonbeam

Moonriver

Multichain

MultiversX

Moonchain

MyNeighborAlice

Nano

NEAR Protocol

Nodle

Numeraire

NYM

Ocean Protocol

OMG Network

Orca

Orchid

Origin Protocol

Oxygen

Parallel Finance

PAX Gold

Perpetual Protocol

Phala Network

Polkadot

Polkastarter

Polygon Matic

Powerledger

pSTAKE Finance

Qtum

Quant

Radworks

Rarible

Raydium

Ren

Request

XRP

Robonomics.network

Rocket Pool

Rubic

Saber

Samoyedcoin

Secret

Selfkey

Serum

Shiba Inu

Shiden Network

Siacoin

Solana

Songbird

Spell Token

Stacks

Stafi

Star Atlas

Star Atlas DAO

Stargate Finance

Stellar

1Step.Finance Step Finance

STEPN

Storj

SuperCoin

SuperRare

SushiSwap

Solar

Synapse

Synthetix

tBTC

Terra 2.0

Terra Classic

TerraUSD

Terra

Terra Virtua Kolect

Tether

Tezos

The Graph

The Sandbox

THORChain

Threshold

Tokemak

Tribe

TRON

TrueFi

UniFi Protocol

Uniswap

USD Coin

Waves

WOO Network

Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Axelar

Wrapped Ethereum

yearn.finance

Yield Guild Games

Zcash

Beam

Aevo

Altlayer

Arkham

ether.fi

Safe

Zetachain

Nosana

WenMoon

Zeus Network

Pendle

PDATA

Big Time

Portal

Gravity

Osmosis

Kujira

Hivemapper

Mantle

Neutron

SagaWorld

Stride

Renzo

CloudTx

Balancer USD Stable Pool

0xBitcoin

Crust Shadow

Orbitcoin

r/FortNiteBR Bricks

Bionic

MoonSwap

Ambire AdEx

00 Token

Tether EURt

FunFi

Gstcoin

Ethena

Unifi Protocol DAO

Selfkey

Terra Virtua Kolect

Ampleforth

ForthBox

Onyxcoin

Merit Circle

Star Atlas DAO

Proof Of Liquidity

Energy Web Token

Radar

Alpha Finance Lab

Hashflow

LCX

PayPal USD

Nano

TerraUSD

UMA

JITO

EthereumPoW

Moonbeam

Rubic

Afsc Coin

SuperCoin

aTUSDv1 Aave Interest bearing TUSD

Dymension

Helium

Axie Infinity

Pyth Network

Bonk

Strike

MultiversX

Jupiter

Sui

Dogwifhat

Sei

THORChain

Celestia

Pepe

ETC Cooperative

Arbitrum

Uniswap

Shiba BSC

Doge Dash

1Sol

Toncoin

Stably USD

Kaspa

Popcat

Mog Coin

Cat In A Dogs World

zkSync

Eigenlayer

TurboStarter

Echelon Prime

Memecoin

GigaSwap

Ponke

Apu Apustaja

Athens

Kamino

Clearpool

Goldfinch

Morpho

Bounce Token

Maple Finance

Parcl

Covalent X Token

Swell Network

Litentry

deBridge

Puffer

Globiance USD Stablecoin

Zeta

Quantoz USDQ

Quantoz EURQ

Skycoin No result Claim Offer RockWallet promotions Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus Coins 13 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Dogecoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

XRP

USD Coin

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

Chainlink

Bitcoin SV

0x Protocol

Pepe

Loopring

DinoLFG

Worldcoin

MNEE No result Claim Offer Bitkey promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

From Token Buybacks to Crypto Treasuries

Buybacks have long been used by crypto projects to remove tokens from circulation, either locking them up or burning them to prop up the asset’s price.

In recent months, however, blockchain foundations have turned to a new vehicle, crypto treasury companies, to buy back their tokens.

Leading the charge, in June, Tron Inc., a private company closely associated with TRON DAO, gained a foothold on the Nasdaq via a merger with SRM Entertainment.

The newly merged company then moved to issue securities worth up to $1 billion to fund TRX purchases.

Unlike the previous generation of token buybacks, emerging treasury plays don’t rely on venture capital funding or deplete foundations’ reserve funds. Instead, crypto projects are increasingly tapping into public markets to fund purchases.

Seeking Public Market Capital

On Sep. 8, the Injective Foundation led a $100 million private placement into Pineapple Financial, seeking to turn the New York Stock Exchange-listed company into the first INJ treasury firm.

As part of the deal, Injective Foundation executives will join Pineapple’s advisory board to guide its treasury approach.

By driving up demand for INJ and creating a proxy for the token on the NYSE, Pineapple’s strategy will create a “powerful flywheel for the Injective ecosystem,” the foundation said in a statement .

The latest blockchain foundation to jump on the crypto treasury bandwagon is the Avalanche Foundation.

According to the Financial Times , the non-profit group behind Avalanche is in talks to create two U.S.-listed treasury companies that will invest in AVAX.

One proposed deal would raise up to $500 million via a special purpose acquisition vehicle sponsored by Dragonfly Capital. The other would resemble Injective’s approach, raising up to $500 million through a private investment in an existing Nasdaq-listed company.

Even if crypto treasury companies don’t receive direct investment from blockchain foundations, their endorsement can still be valuable.

For example, after the Solana Foundation endorsed a plan by Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto to pursue a SOL treasury strategy, the venture managed to close a $1.65 billion private placement that will finance Solana’s largest treasury company yet.

Diversifying Treasury Assets

With blockchain foundations emerging as a powerful force in the burgeoning crypto treasury space, public companies are diversifying the digital assets they keep on their balance sheets.

While Bitcoin and Ether remain the most popular treasury assets, investment and strategic support from blockchain foundations is driving corporate interest in a range of altcoins.

Non-profit foundations aren’t the only ones that have an interest in promoting altcoin treasuries.

For example, Binance’s venture arm, YZi Labs, contributed to a $500 million private placement that the Nasdaq-listed CEA Industries will use to acquire BNB.

The investment reflects the crypto exchange’s deep ties to the BNB ecosystem, even though the blockchain has formally moved to a more open-source, community-driven development model since it was initially incubated by Binance.