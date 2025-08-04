Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / TRX Remains Buoyant as Other Coins Slump Following TRON Treasury Play 
News
3 min read

TRX Remains Buoyant as Other Coins Slump Following TRON Treasury Play 

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Tron Inc. filed a shelf registration statement with the SEC

Tron Inc. filed a shelf registration statement with the SEC | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • On July 28 Tron Inc. filed a shelf registration statement with the SEC.
  • The company is seeking to issue securities worth up to $1 billion to purchase TRX.
  • TRX is the only major crypto in the green over the past seven days.

In the last seven days, 19 of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have declined in value, with only TRX bucking the bearish trend.

The token’s upward momentum comes as Tron Inc. has filed to issue up to $1 billion in mixed securities to fund its TRX treasury strategy.

Top Picks for TRX

Tron Inc. Pursues TRX Treasury Strategy

Tron Inc. was formed earlier this year via a reverse merger with the Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment.

On July 28, the newly public company filed a shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Under the proposal, the company would be allowed to issue up to a billion dollars worth of securities, including common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, rights, and units.

According to the filing, Tron Inc. is already “the public company with the largest [TRX] holdings,” with over 365 million tokens on its balance sheet.

Our TRX token strategy generally involves […] issuing debt or equity securities or engaging in other capital raising transactions with the objective of using the proceeds to purchase TRX tokens,” the form states.

TRX Bucks Market Trend

Following the Tron filing, TRX jumped 8% on Tuesday, July 29, moving in the opposite direction to the overall market and bringing it close to its all-time high.

Even after it retraced some of its gains, TRX remained in the green as other coins declined on Wednesday and Thursday.

With other cryptocurrencies struggling, TRX flipped DOGE to become the ninth-largest coin by market cap, and it is now snapping at the heels of Lido Staked ETH for eighth position. (Or sixth discounting stablecoins.)

Crypto and Macroeconomics

While TRX’s Tuesday rally coincided with Tron Inc.’s SEC shelf registration, other forces could also be behind the token’s comparative recent strength.

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies fell on weak U.S. job data and new tariffs, reflecting a longstanding connection between the crypto market and the health of the U.S. economy.

In contrast, Tron remains closely linked to China, despite founder Justin Sun’s efforts to forge ties with the Trump family.

It is worth noting that one of the only other cryptocurrencies to gain ground in the past week is Toncoin (TON).

Like TRX, TON is an anomaly among crypto projects because it isn’t strictly tied to American economic performance. Adoption of both blockchains is most prevalent in China and Russia, respectively, a fact that is often reflected in their token trajectories.

Top Picks for TRX
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    TRX All-Time High
    Crypto
    Jul 30, 2025 | 6:47 AM UTC5 days ago

    Tron (TRX) Rallies to 8-Month High, Now Just 30% Away From Reclaiming All-Time High

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    In 2023, the SEC sued the TRON Foundation and Sun for allegedly carrying out unregistered securities offerings.
    Business
    June 16, 2025 2:41 PM

    TRON To Go Public via Reverse Merger as Justin Sun Deepens Trump Ties

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Bitcoin Logo
    Crypto
    Aug 01, 2025 | 6:44 AM UTC3 days ago

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tumbles Below $115,000 on New Trump Tariffs

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue