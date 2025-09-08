Search
Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin Cleared To Launch Solana's Largest Treasury With $1.65B

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Solana to get major institutional backing.

A Solana treasury strategy receives $1.65 billion backing. | Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Forward Industries has received $1.65 billion to back the launch of its Solana treasury strategy.
  • Solana (SOL) is trading up 5.15% in the past 24 hours at $214.42 with a market cap of $116.19 billion.
  • Bitcoin and altcoin treasury strategies are gaining significant momentum in 2025.

A gigantic Solana (SOL) digital asset strategy has received a $1.65 billion jumpstart as major Wall Street and crypto firms join forces to establish the world’s leading publicly traded institutional entity in its ecosystem.

Solana Treasury

As per a press release , Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multcoin Capital will give Forward Industries the capital and strategic support it needs to deliver on its Solana treasury strategy.

The aim? To establish the firm as the leading publicly traded Solana ecosystem participant.

Forward Industries CEO Michael Pruitt commented that Solana is one of the world’s most “widely adopted” and “innovative” ecosystems.

This initiative, he says, demonstrates the firm’s belief in its long-term value and should signal its “commitment to building shareholder value by directly participating in its growth.

The Big Race

Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset was popularized by Michael Saylor’s firm, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which began hoovering up BTC in 2020.

It has since amassed a 631,460 BTC portfolio worth $71.47 billion .

This concept has caught on like wildfire in the past couple of years, inspiring other publicly traded companies around the world, such as Metaplanet, to embark on a quest for BTC.

Most recently, Hong Kong’s HashKey Group announced it would be allocating $500 million to invest in top cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

It’s also inspired countries such as El Salvador to adopt BTC as a national reserve asset. This has seen it commit to purchasing 1 BTC every day since September 7, 2021.

Naturally, this would eventually trickle down into altcoins, resulting in Ethereum (ETH) treasuries becoming the new favourite amongst major firms.

The trend is undeniably gaining momentum. And if firms aren’t making direct crypto purchases, they are pouring millions into U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Top Picks for Solana
