News
India Balks at Comprehensive Crypto Regulation, Citing Fears of Legitimacy and Sovereignty Risks

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
India warns regulating crypto could legitimize the sector and pose systemic risks to its financial system.

Key Takeaways

  • The Indian government may avoid introducing comprehensive crypto legislation.
  • Officials fear regulation would grant crypto “legitimacy” and create systemic risks.
  • A government paper recommends limited oversight instead of a full framework.

India’s long-awaited crypto framework may not materialize anytime soon.

A newly circulated government document suggests that full-scale regulation of digital assets could do more harm than good, potentially granting cryptocurrencies legitimacy and threatening the country’s financial sovereignty.

Government Paper Warns of “Systemic” Risks

According to a Reuters report citing government documents, officials are leaning against formal crypto legislation.

The document, drafted this month, argues that regulating crypto could make the industry “systemic” — too deeply embedded in the financial system to ignore.

Instead, Indian policymakers are considering limited oversight while stopping short of granting legal recognition.

The paper also explicitly rejected an outright ban, noting that prohibitions would fail to address peer-to-peer transactions or decentralized exchanges.

The Reserve Bank of India has long sounded alarms about crypto adoption, warning that regulation would be difficult to enforce effectively.

The new stance appears to reflect those concerns, underscoring fears that bringing crypto into the mainstream banking system would amplify systemic vulnerabilities.

India Out of Step With Global Trends

The reluctance stands in contrast to global developments.

In 2025, the U.S. passed sweeping stablecoin legislation, fueling mainstream adoption and strengthening the dollar’s role in global finance.

Other countries, including Russia and China — once vocal critics — have taken steps to incorporate digital assets into trade or financial products.

India, however, remains wary.

Officials argue that regulation could undermine its control over monetary policy and weaken financial sovereignty.

While these concerns echo arguments made by other nations in years past, even staunch skeptics have begun to soften their stance as crypto gains traction worldwide.

For now, India’s refusal to adopt comprehensive rules leaves its crypto market in limbo, with exchanges and investors navigating a landscape defined more by caution than clarity.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

