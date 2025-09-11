India Balks at Comprehensive Crypto Regulation, Citing Fears of Legitimacy and Sovereignty Risks

Key Takeaways
India’s long-awaited crypto framework may not materialize anytime soon.
A newly circulated government document suggests that full-scale regulation of digital assets could do more harm than good, potentially granting cryptocurrencies legitimacy and threatening the country’s financial sovereignty.
According to a Reuters report citing government documents, officials are leaning against formal crypto legislation.
The document, drafted this month, argues that regulating crypto could make the industry “systemic” — too deeply embedded in the financial system to ignore.
Instead, Indian policymakers are considering limited oversight while stopping short of granting legal recognition.
The paper also explicitly rejected an outright ban, noting that prohibitions would fail to address peer-to-peer transactions or decentralized exchanges.
The Reserve Bank of India has long sounded alarms about crypto adoption, warning that regulation would be difficult to enforce effectively.
The new stance appears to reflect those concerns, underscoring fears that bringing crypto into the mainstream banking system would amplify systemic vulnerabilities.
The reluctance stands in contrast to global developments.
In 2025, the U.S. passed sweeping stablecoin legislation, fueling mainstream adoption and strengthening the dollar’s role in global finance.
Other countries, including Russia and China — once vocal critics — have taken steps to incorporate digital assets into trade or financial products.
India, however, remains wary.
Officials argue that regulation could undermine its control over monetary policy and weaken financial sovereignty.
While these concerns echo arguments made by other nations in years past, even staunch skeptics have begun to soften their stance as crypto gains traction worldwide.
For now, India’s refusal to adopt comprehensive rules leaves its crypto market in limbo, with exchanges and investors navigating a landscape defined more by caution than clarity.