Bybit Resumes Full Services in India After Nine-Month Ban

After nearly nine months on the sidelines, Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is reopening its doors to Indian users.
Bybit’s return comes after the platform secured regulatory approval from India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), ending a suspension that had barred unregistered offshore exchanges earlier this year.
In January, India banned foreign crypto exchanges that lacked FIU registration, cutting off services such as deposits, trading, and access to products like copy trading and bots.
Bybit was one of the platforms forced to exit. The FIU framed the crackdown as a step to bring transparency and oversight to the country’s fast-growing digital asset market.
Bybit formally registered with FIU-IND as a reporting entity in early 2025, enabling it to reapply for market access. By late February, limited functionality had quietly returned for existing users.
Full access to Bybit’s mobile app via the App Store and Google Play was restored this week following months of coordination on stricter Know Your Customer (KYC) standards and security protocols.
Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou said the company is treating its re-entry as a reset rather than a simple resumption:
“India is among the most promising digital asset markets globally. We are excited to resume regular business and reaffirm our devotion to delivering Indian users a secure, transparent, and world-class cryptocurrency experience. It’s not a comeback—it’s a new chapter for Bybit in India.”
Bybit joins a wave of major players that have reestablished themselves in India after the January crackdown.
Binance, KuCoin, and Coinbase have also secured FIU approval, underscoring the market’s importance to global exchanges.
India’s crypto ecosystem continues to grow despite regulatory headwinds.
With a population of 1.4 billion, even a sliver of adoption translates into tens of millions of potential users, making it an irresistible market for exchanges.
Yet the landscape remains challenging. India imposes a 30% tax on crypto gains and has yet to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework, despite repeated pledges to do so.
Still, demand remains resilient. India has topped Chainalysis’s Global Crypto Adoption Index for three consecutive years, driven by grassroots retail participation rather than government support.
Bybit’s return highlights the balancing act facing both regulators and exchanges: ensuring compliance without stifling one of the most dynamic markets in global crypto.