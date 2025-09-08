Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Bybit Resumes Full Services in India After Nine-Month Ban
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

Bybit Resumes Full Services in India After Nine-Month Ban

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Bybit resumes services in India after nine months, gaining FIU approval amid strict compliance rules and surging crypto adoption.

Bybit resumes services in India after nine months, gaining FIU approval amid strict compliance rules and surging crypto adoption. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Bybit resumes services in India after registering with FIU-IND.
  • The exchange was among nearly a dozen platforms banned in January.
  • Binance, KuCoin, and Coinbase have already secured regulatory approval.

After nearly nine months on the sidelines, Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is reopening its doors to Indian users.

Bybit’s return comes after the platform secured regulatory approval from India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), ending a suspension that had barred unregistered offshore exchanges earlier this year.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Ban and Compliance Push

In January, India banned foreign crypto exchanges that lacked FIU registration, cutting off services such as deposits, trading, and access to products like copy trading and bots.

Bybit was one of the platforms forced to exit. The FIU framed the crackdown as a step to bring transparency and oversight to the country’s fast-growing digital asset market.

Bybit formally registered with FIU-IND as a reporting entity in early 2025, enabling it to reapply for market access. By late February, limited functionality had quietly returned for existing users.

Full access to Bybit’s mobile app via the App Store and Google Play was restored this week following months of coordination on stricter Know Your Customer (KYC) standards and security protocols.

Exchange Leaders Welcome Return

Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou said the company is treating its re-entry as a reset rather than a simple resumption:

“India is among the most promising digital asset markets globally. We are excited to resume regular business and reaffirm our devotion to delivering Indian users a secure, transparent, and world-class cryptocurrency experience. It’s not a comeback—it’s a new chapter for Bybit in India.”

Bybit joins a wave of major players that have reestablished themselves in India after the January crackdown.

Binance, KuCoin, and Coinbase have also secured FIU approval, underscoring the market’s importance to global exchanges.

India’s Complicated Crypto Landscape

India’s crypto ecosystem continues to grow despite regulatory headwinds.

With a population of 1.4 billion, even a sliver of adoption translates into tens of millions of potential users, making it an irresistible market for exchanges.

Yet the landscape remains challenging. India imposes a 30% tax on crypto gains and has yet to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework, despite repeated pledges to do so.

Still, demand remains resilient. India has topped Chainalysis’s Global Crypto Adoption Index for three consecutive years, driven by grassroots retail participation rather than government support.

Bybit’s return highlights the balancing act facing both regulators and exchanges: ensuring compliance without stifling one of the most dynamic markets in global crypto.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    ByBit CEO Ben Zhou
    Security
    August 25, 2025 3:37 PM

    ByBit CEO Credits Third-Party Audits for Preventing Deposit Run After Hack

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Bybit launches Bybit.eu
    Crypto
    July 2, 2025 12:32 PM

    Bybit Opens Doors to EU With Fully Regulated Crypto Platform Targeting 450M Users

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    OKX Winds Up India Business | Image: Niharika Kulkarni/NurPhoto/Getty Images
    Crypto
    March 22, 2024 12:19 PM

    OKX Closes Shop in India, ByBit Vanishes from Apple Store Amid South Asia Crypto Crackdown

    Shraddha Sharma
    Shraddha Sharma
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!