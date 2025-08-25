Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / OKX To Launch $100M X Layer Ecosystem Fund, Outspending Coinbase on Layer 2 Support
News
3 min read

OKX To Launch $100M X Layer Ecosystem Fund, Outspending Coinbase on Layer 2 Support

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Insha Zia
OKX branding on McLaren F1 car

OKX is spending big to win the L2 race. Credit: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • OKX launched its own L2, X Layer in 2024.
  • The crypto exchange is preparing to launch a $100 million ecosystem fund to support builders.
  • The figure is more than Coinbase has spent on an equivalent ecosystem fund for Base.

OKX intends to launch a $100 million fund to support the ecosystem around its Layer 2 network, X Layer.

The figure promises to make a splash in the world of crypto venture, even outgunning Coinbase, which has spent an estimated $35 million on an equivalent fund for its own Layer 2 (L2) ecosystem.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

OKX Allocates $100 Million for X Layer Ecosystem Support

Launched in 2024, X Layer is OKX’s Ethereum L2.

Using OKB as its gas token, the platform is designed to enable low transaction fees and scalable, affordable Web3 development.

Announcing plans for a new $100 million fund on X, CEO Stay Xu said this initiative would “support global builders shaping the next wave of on-chain applications.”

Alluding to the kinds of projects the fund would back, he added:

“If you have long-term vision and real technology, we’re ready to be your partner. But if your goal is just a quick pump-and-dump token, we’re not the place for you.”

Layer 2 Competition

Star’s announcement signals a major investment for OKX as competition in the exchange-operated L2 space heats up.

Based on key metrics like transaction volume and total value locked, Coinbase’s Base currently leads the pack.

However, with Robinhood and Bitget also entering the fray with their own L2 offerings, Web3 builders have more choice than ever when it comes to selecting a platform.

Against that backdrop, the allure of $100 million in venture funding make X Layer an attractive option.

Outspending Coinbase

X Layer isn’t the only L2 with a dedicated ecosystem fund. Coinbase launched a similar program for Base in 2023, operating under the umbrella of Coinbase Ventures.

Unlike OKX, Coinbase never stated exactly how much capital it would direct toward ecosystem support.

However, according to the investment tracker Crypto Fundraising, the Base Ecosystem Fund has invested in 16 rounds that raised a combined $60 million between them.

As such, even a generous estimate of the fund’s investments so far don’t come close to OKX’s headline nine-figure bet on X Layer.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Base blockchain resumes block production after a 30-minute outage caused by a surge in on-chain activity.
    Crypto
    August 6, 2025 5:57 AM

    Coinbase’s Base Network Back Online After Temporary Hiccup

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Interview with Steven Pu, co-founder of Taraxa
    Crypto
    August 17, 2025 12:02 PM

    Taraxa’s Steven Pu Says Ethereum Is “Digging Its Own Grave” With L2 Strategy

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire announces Arc, the company’s EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain, during its Q2 earnings reveal.
    Crypto
    August 12, 2025 11:32 AM

    Circle to Launch In-House Layer-1 Blockchain Arc as Q2 Earnings Reveal 90% USDC Growth

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!