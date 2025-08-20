Hyperliquid Grabs 80% of DeFi Perps Market With $30B in Daily Trading Volume

Key Takeaways

Hyperliquid has emerged as the dominant decentralized exchange for perpetual futures.

The platform has overtaken dYdX and GMX, which initially cornered the market.

While centralized exchanges still account for most perp trading, decentralized platforms are increasing their share.

Hyperliquid’s daily trading volume has steadily risen since the beginning of the year and surpassed $27 billion for the first time on Aug. 14.

The decentralized perpetual futures exchange has left its closest competitors in the dust and now competes with some of the largest centralized derivatives exchanges.

Hyperliquid Increases Market Share

When Hyperliquid launched in 2023, only a handful of decentralized platforms supported perpetual trading, with dYdX still benefiting from a significant first-mover advantage.

In the years since, however, Hyperliquid has increased its market share, which climbed to 80.6% on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Meanwhile, dYdX and GMX, which once dominated the space, have seen their share of the market decline to less than 2% each.

DeFi Perps on the Rise

Hyperliquid’s rise mirrors the general popularization of decentralized perpetual exchanges.

When dYdX and GMX hit the market, their trading volume was dwarfed by centralized platforms.

But today, Hyperliquid’s eleven-figure daily trading volumes are on par with major centralized exchanges (CEXs). (On any given day, market leader Binance typically facilitates $50–$100 billion in perp trades.)

Overall, CEXs still dominate.

Nevertheless, decentralized alternatives have gained ground, led by Hyperliquid, with its CEX-style order book and support for over 100 different crypto assets.

For example, on Tuesday, assuming that perpetual futures account for 93% of CEX derivatives volume , decentralized exchanges accounted for 12.37% of all perp trading.

