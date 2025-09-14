Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / How To Spot a Crypto Investment Scam: If It Sounds Too Good to be True, It Probably Is
Regulation & Policy
5 min read

How To Spot a Crypto Investment Scam: If It Sounds Too Good to be True, It Probably Is

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
If a crypto investment sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Learn how to spot crypto investment scams by looking out for these red flags that may indicate a fraudulent project.| Credit: Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Crypto investment scams use the allure of easy profits to embezzle victims out of their money.
  • Types of scams include fake projects, pump and dump schemes, rug pulls, and exit scams.
  • Protect yourself by avoiding red flags like unaudited contracts and anonymous key holders.

For as long as people have invested in cryptocurrencies, scammers have sought to swindle them out of their money with various fake projects, rug pulls, exit scams, pump and dump schemes, and more.

Increasingly sophisticated fraudsters target crypto newcomers and veteran investors alike. But thankfully, there are some best practices you can follow to protect yourself.

Our Top Crypto Sports Betting Partners:
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jackbit

Jackbit
promotions
100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 12
Claim Offer
Vave

Vave
promotions
100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 85
Claim Offer
TrustDice

TrustDice
promotions
Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Litecoin Tether Dogecoin 4
Claim Offer

If It Sounds Too Good to be True, It Probably Is

The golden rule for all investments, not just crypto: If a project promises unrealistic returns or guaranteed profits, it is probably too good to be true.

While there are some relatively safe fixed-income opportunities built on stablecoin deposits, anything promising an APY above 5% should be treated with suspicion.

When the crypto market is buoyant, it is perfectly possible to generate double-digit returns from staking, lending protocols, or even just by holding tokens.

But profits aren’t guaranteed, and responsible projects will always remind you that future performance may not match previous returns.

Real-World Utility vs. Speculative Hype

In an important sense, speculative trading underpins huge swathes of the crypto ecosystem. Nevertheless, it is important to distinguish between pure hype and legitimate utility.

A good way to separate the wheat from the chaff is to understand where the value comes from.

Are earnings rooted in staking, mining, or lending? Or do they rely on automated trading algorithms? These approaches can generate attractive returns. But they also introduce unique deposit risks that don’t apply to traditional financial products.

Historically, native blockchain tokens like Bitcoin and Ether have generated significant returns for early investors. However, both were technical innovations that supported new economies and use cases.

On the other hand, projects that purely rely on speculative hype have a poor track record for leaving investors high and dry.

Memecoins are especially risky because their value rests on fickle social traction and volatile market dynamics.

Even among those that aren’t outright scams, the vast majority of memecoins end up worthless. With few exceptions, the best most investors can hope for is a short-lived pump, and even professional traders often miss the boat.

Red Flags To Look For

To help protect yourself from crypto investment scams, watch out for these red flags that may indicate a fraudulent project.

Unaudited Contracts

Legitimate crypto projects will always have their smart contracts audited by a reputable blockchain security provider.

Look for audits by companies like Hacken and CertiK, which both maintain up-to-date lists of smart contracts, platforms and apps they have reviewed, along with any vulnerabilities they discovered.

Anonymous Key Holders

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms typically use multi-signature wallets to ensure one bad actor can’t run off with user deposits.

Before investing, look up who holds the keys to any multisig wallets. If all key holders are anonymous, there is no way to be sure they won’t collude to embezzle deposits.

The most secure multisig systems distribute keys to trusted third parties like blockchain foundations or public figures who don’t have a stake in the project.

Fake Endorsements

There’s nothing wrong with using genuine testimonials to promote an investment scheme. But many fraudulent crypto projects generate fake endorsements to gain credibility.

To verify if an endorsement is authentic, cross-reference statements with reputable news sources and check whether the quoted investor exists on social media, where real investors will typically have a history, followers, and consistent activity.

Remember that many celebrities and influencers are paid for their endorsement, which may not reflect their genuine experience with a product.

Lack of Transparency

You don’t have to be a blockchain specialist to invest in crypto, but if promotional materials are filled with jargon and arcane technological concepts, it can indicate they are trying to hide something.

A genuine crypto project should have:

  • Clear information about who runs it.
  • Accessible documentation (whitepapers, audits, regulatory filings).
  • Traceable on-chain activity.

If you can’t verify who runs the project, where it’s registered, or how it makes money, that’s a warning sign.

No Clear Exit or Redemption Process

Legitimate investment products will let you sell your tokens or redeem your funds, although they may impose certain conditions, such as minimum lockup periods.

Conversely, scams often block withdrawals, demand extra fees before releasing funds, or suddenly change the rules when you try to cash out.

Recommended Secure Partners
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, financial advice. We do not make any warranties regarding the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information. All investments involve risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. We recommend consulting a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Kanye YZY
    Crypto
    August 21, 2025 5:58 AM

    Kanye West Unveils YZY Token Amid Insider Trading and Rug Pull Rumors

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Venus Protocol, a DeFi platform for lending and trading crypto, has paused operations after a user lost over $13.5 million in a phishing scam.
    Crypto
    September 2, 2025 2:37 PM

    Venus Protocol Paused After User Loses Over $13M in Phishing Scam, Crypto Scams Continue Surge

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Crypto
    September 2, 2025 10:07 AM

    WLFI Copycat Scams Are Tricking Investors As Trump Family Banks $6B

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!