Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Charlie Kirk Meme Token Explodes 85,000% After Shooting Before Rapid Collapse
News
3 min read

Charlie Kirk Meme Token Explodes 85,000% After Shooting Before Rapid Collapse

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
A meme coin referencing the shooting of Charlie Kirk surged 85,000% to briefly amass a market cap of roughly $5.4 million.

A meme coin referencing the shooting of Charlie Kirk surged 85,000% to briefly amass a market cap of roughly $5.4 million. | Credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Following the shooting of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, dozens of memecoins bearing his name have been launched on Pump.Fun.
  • One of them, RIP CHARLIE KIRK (CHARLIE), briefly amassed a market cap of over $5 million.
  • The incident recalls other viral Pump.Fun tokens that reference morbid news stories.

It’s a story almost as old as crypto. A memecoin that refers to a well-known organization, event or celebrity is thrust into the limelight when they make headlines, regardless of whether the news is good or bad.

The inevitable token pumps that follow rarely last more than a few hours, as was the case on Wednesday, when a Pump.Fun token referencing the death of Charlie Kirk amassed a market cap of around $5.4 million, only to crash back down to earth just as quickly.

Our Top Crypto Sports Betting Partners:
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jackbit

Jackbit
promotions
100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 12
Claim Offer
Vave

Vave
promotions
100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 85
Claim Offer
TrustDice

TrustDice
promotions
Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Litecoin Tether Dogecoin 4
Claim Offer

RIP CHARLIE KIRK—The Latest Viral Memecoin on Pump.Fun

As the news spread that right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk had been shot at a university campus on Wednesday, September 10, it didn’t take long for the degen community to do what it does best.

Within hours of Kirk’s assassination, RIP CHARLIE KIRK was launched on Pump.Fun with the ticker CHARLIE.

Other tokens intended to ride a wave of morbid interest include RIP CHARLIE KIRK (KIRK), Rest in Peace Charlie Kirk (RIP), and Charlie Kirk Shooter Weapon (Mauser), a reference to the Mauser rifle the FBI believes was used to kill Kirk.

At the time of writing, 31 memecoins referencing Kirk’s death had been launched on Pump.Fun since the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. Preexisting Charlie Kirk tokens also saw some renewed interest.

However, only CHARLIE attained the virality memecoin traders seek. At its height, the token’s market cap climbed to over $5 million and it generated an hourly trading volume in excess of $3 million.

Pump.Fun’s Macabre Memecoins

The latest morbid memecoin on Pump.Fun recalls similar tokens that have briefly surged off the back of dark news stories.

Earlier in September, Justice for Iryna (IRYNA) soared to a market cap of $8.45 million following the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail system in August.

Another example is the case of Arnold Haro, more commonly known by his internet alias, @mistafuccyou.

When Haro livestreamed his own death by Russian roulette in February, his final request before pulling the trigger was: “I f**king die, make it a memecoin.”

Pump.Fun users promptly obliged the unsettled young man, and a memecoin bearing his name briefly reached a market cap of $2.1 million.

Other Hot Picks
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    IRYNA memecoin
    Crypto
    Sep 09, 2025 | 1:39 PM UTC2 days ago

    Market Buzz Builds Around ‘Justice for Iryna’ Memecoin After Shocking Video Goes Viral

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Pump.fun launches the Glass Full Foundation to inject major liquidity into standout Solana memecoin communities, aiming to revive its fading momentum.
    Crypto
    August 8, 2025 9:02 AM

    Pump.fun To Go Full Send on Memecoin Communities With Glass Full Foundation

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Pump.fun token creators claim over $16 million.
    Crypto
    Sep 11, 2025 | 12:32 PM UTC2 hours ago

    Pump.fun Creators Claim Over $16M as PUMP Token Soars Amid Buyback

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!