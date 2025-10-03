Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Government Shutdown Enters Third Day, Impacting 90 ETF Applications Including $LTC ETF Deadline
News
3 min read

Government Shutdown Enters Third Day, Impacting 90 ETF Applications Including $LTC ETF Deadline

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Government shutdown impact on ETFs.

The U.S. government shutdown halts SEC reviews, delaying over 90 crypto ETF applications, including a spot Litecoin ETF. | Credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The U.S. government shutdown has created uncertainty for over 90 pending ETF products.
  • Despite earlier predictions of a 90–95% SEC chance of approval for many crypto ETF filings, the shutdown has raised many concerns over new timelines.
  • Canary Capital’s proposed spot Litecoin ETF is among the products at risk of delay, with approval deadlines now effectively suspended.

As the U.S. government shutdown enters its third day, the crypto industry is bracing for delays to dozens of exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, including Canary Capital’s proposed spot Litecoin product.

The SEC’s silence during the shutdown has raised concerns over whether the regulator can continue functioning without normal government activity, leaving issuers uncertain about timelines.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 179
Claim Offer

Shutdown or New Standards For ETFs?

On Oct. 2, Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett highlighted industry concerns that the federal shutdown could stall progress on pending crypto ETFs.

She wrote on X that the disruption “could affect the $LTC ETF approval because the SEC still needs to sign off on the S-1 and the agency is operating on a skeleton crew.”

Terrett noted that the regulator has yet to explain how it will prioritize work with reduced staffing levels, adding that “it’s unclear what remaining staff is working/what their priorities are at the moment.”

She pointed to the SEC’s new generic listing standards and the withdrawal of earlier 19b-4 filings, explaining that under the current framework “the deadlines technically no longer matter.”

When she sought further clarification, Terrett said that an SEC spokesperson could not respond to her inquiries due to the shutdown.

SEC’s “Operations Plan”

In August, the SEC published an “Operations Plan” outlining how it would function in the event of a funding lapse. A key caveat was that it would “not review and approve applications for registration.”

Under that plan, divisions such as Corporation Finance, Trading and Markets, Investment Management, and Examinations would be unable to process filings or perform other activities.

That guidance has fueled fears in the crypto ETF space that proposals not already granted effective status may stall indefinitely until appropriations resume.

In response to the news, Litecoin jokingly replied with a GIF illustrating they were still waiting for an update.

ETF October

The SEC had been expected to issue decisions on 16 crypto-focused ETF applications in October, a timetable that had prompted industry analysts to dub the month “ETF October.”

The products include proposals tied to major altcoins such as Solana, XRP, and HBAR, alongside multi-asset baskets.

Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart had earlier put approval odds at 90% to 95% for most filings.

The SEC currently has more than 90 crypto ETF applications pending overall.

While spot Bitcoin and Ether funds have already won approval and drawn strong inflows, the next wave of products faces uncertainty until normal government operations resume.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ethereum price analysis
    Crypto
    September 16, 2025 9:08 AM

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis — Why $360M ETF Inflows, Fed Rate Cut Could Fuel Breakout

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Crypto ETF approvals could be sped up.
    Crypto
    September 16, 2025 11:47 AM

    Crypto Firms May Have Found a Way To Fast-Track Spot Crypto ETF Applications

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Bitcoin ETFs
    Crypto
    July 18, 2025 11:57 AM

    Bitcoin ETF Investors: Full List of Institutional BTC Fund Holders in 13F Filings

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!