HashKey Launches $500M Crypto Fund with Ethereum, Bitcoin Focus as Strategy Copycats Rise

Hong Kong’s largest licensed crypto exchange, HashKey Group, has announced the launch of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) fund, aiming to raise $500 million to invest in mainstream crypto assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin.
The move comes as Standard Chartered reports that leading firms seeking to replicate Michael Saylor’s strategy have collectively increased their Bitcoin holdings to nearly 100,000 BTC.
HashKey said the $500 million crypto fund will serve two goals: establishing a diversified digital asset portfolio and supporting sustainable Web3 infrastructure.
It plans to invest in and help build top-tier DAT projects worldwide, Reuters reported.
Initially, the crypto exchange stated its investments will prioritize Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystem projects.
“HashKey will build a diversified portfolio by initiating and investing in a range of DAT projects focused on mainstream crypto assets, with an initial emphasis on Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystem projects,” the company said.
HashKey’s crypto fund mirrors a growing trend among public companies amassing massive crypto holdings, most notably following the success of U.S.-based firms like Strategy, which currently holds over $63 billion in digital assets.
Marathon Digital Holdings, a U.S.-listed Bitcoin miner, has accumulated more than 50,000 BTC, making it the second-largest corporate holder.
Beyond the mining sector, the strategy continues to spread across a range of industries.
In Japan, hotel operator Metaplanet has reinvented itself as a “Japanese MicroStrategy,” acquiring more than 20,136 BTC for approximately $2.08 billion.
Trump Media & Technology Group also raised $2.5 billion last month to invest in Bitcoin in May.
On Thursday, September 4, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor compared holding Bitcoin to running a long-distance race.
In a post on X, the Bitcoin-focused leader noted that investors must recognize that Bitcoin does not deliver quick returns.
“Bitcoin is a marathon, not a sprint,” he wrote, sharing a doctored image of himself running in a race.
Between August 25 and September 1, Strategy acquired 4,048 Bitcoin for $449.3 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
In an 8-K form filed on Sept. 2, Strategy announced that it had raised the annual dividend rate on STRC from 9.00% to 10.00%.