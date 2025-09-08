Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / HashKey Launches $500M Crypto Fund with Ethereum, Bitcoin Focus as Strategy Copycats Rise
News
3 min read

HashKey Launches $500M Crypto Fund with Ethereum, Bitcoin Focus as Strategy Copycats Rise

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Hong Kong crypto exchange, HashKey Group, is aiming to raise $500 million to invest in crypto assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Hong Kong crypto exchange, HashKey Group, is aiming to raise $500 million to invest in crypto assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin. | Credit: Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Hong Kong’s HashKey Group’s first Digital Asset Treasury fund will prioritize investments in Ethereum and Bitcoin projects.
  • Public companies are increasingly adopting Bitcoin accumulation strategies.
  • Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor recently reinforced that Bitcoin is a long-term investment.

Hong Kong’s largest licensed crypto exchange, HashKey Group, has announced the launch of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) fund, aiming to raise $500 million to invest in mainstream crypto assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

The move comes as Standard Chartered reports that leading firms seeking to replicate Michael Saylor’s strategy have collectively increased their Bitcoin holdings to nearly 100,000 BTC.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Hashkey’s Crypto Fund

HashKey said the $500 million crypto fund will serve two goals: establishing a diversified digital asset portfolio and supporting sustainable Web3 infrastructure.

It plans to invest in and help build top-tier DAT projects worldwide, Reuters reported.

Initially, the crypto exchange stated its investments will prioritize Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystem projects.

“HashKey will build a diversified portfolio by initiating and investing in a range of DAT projects focused on mainstream crypto assets, with an initial emphasis on Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystem projects,” the company said.

Corporate Bitcoin Holders Surge

HashKey’s crypto fund mirrors a growing trend among public companies amassing massive crypto holdings, most notably following the success of U.S.-based firms like Strategy, which currently holds over $63 billion in digital assets.

Marathon Digital Holdings, a U.S.-listed Bitcoin miner, has accumulated more than 50,000 BTC, making it the second-largest corporate holder.

Beyond the mining sector, the strategy continues to spread across a range of industries.

In Japan, hotel operator Metaplanet has reinvented itself as a “Japanese MicroStrategy,” acquiring more than 20,136 BTC for approximately $2.08 billion.

Trump Media & Technology Group also raised $2.5 billion last month to invest in Bitcoin in May.

Strategy Believes Bitcoin Is ‘Marathon’

On Thursday, September 4, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor compared holding Bitcoin to running a long-distance race.

In a post on X, the Bitcoin-focused leader noted that investors must recognize that Bitcoin does not deliver quick returns.

“Bitcoin is a marathon, not a sprint,” he wrote, sharing a doctored image of himself running in a race.

Between August 25 and September 1, Strategy acquired 4,048 Bitcoin for $449.3 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

In an 8-K form filed on Sept. 2, Strategy announced that it had raised the annual dividend rate on STRC from 9.00% to 10.00%.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ethereum price analysis
    Crypto
    Sep 05, 2025 | 8:16 AM UTC3 days ago

    Ethereum Breaks 7-Year Trend, Surpasses Bitcoin’s Monthly Trading Volume — ETH Price Impact

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    BTC Article
    Crypto
    Sep 08, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC1 hour ago

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 11% Since All-Time High — Bulls on the Edge of Capitulation

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Dogecoin ETF filing puts DOGE ahead of 95 rivals in race for SEC approval.
    Crypto
    Sep 08, 2025 | 9:32 AM UTC45 mins ago

    Dogecoin ETF Could Win Approval Ahead of 95 Other Crypto Funds

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!