Ethereum Treasury Giant BitMine Clears Path for $24.5B Stock Sale To Buy More ETH

Key Takeaways
Ethereum treasury heavyweight BitMine is making a massive bet on ETH, announcing plans to raise $24.5 billion via stock sales to grow its already market-leading holdings.
With 1.15 million ETH worth more than $5 billion, BitMine is currently the largest corporate Ethereum (ETH) holder .
The stock sale signals an aggressive push to accumulate even more, mirroring the Bitcoin (BTC) playbook used by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy).
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , the Bitcoin mining-turned-Ethereum treasury firm detailed plans for a $24.5 billion at-the-market (ATM) stock sale, with shares priced at $0.0001 each.
This follows earlier stock offerings totaling $4.5 billion, underscoring BitMine’s rapid pivot toward ETH over the past three months. The company shows no signs of slowing down.
They’re not alone — Sharplink Gaming, the second-largest corporate ETH holder, is also gearing up to raise nearly $500 million to bolster its Ethereum reserves.
While Bitcoin treasuries became the norm in 2020, ETH only emerged as a serious corporate treasury asset in 2025.
Now, BitMine’s strategy is clear: raise capital at scale, just as Strategy did for Bitcoin, and multiply its ETH stash by four.
Soaring institutional and corporate demand has pushed Ethereum to a four-year high above $4,600, putting it within striking distance of its all-time high.
ETH spent much of the last bull run stuck under $3,000, but in the past two months, prices have surged despite delays in technical upgrades, a sign that the market is responding more to demand dynamics than development timelines.
The scramble among public companies to secure ETH has created short-term supply squeezes on OTC desks and exchanges.
Some analysts see this demand driving ETH toward $10,000 in the current bull run, while BitMine CEO Tom Lee has gone further, predicting long-term prices above $80,000.