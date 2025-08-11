Crypto Market Faces $653M Token Unlock Test: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Brace for Impact

Key Takeaways
The second week of August has opened with bullish momentum across the crypto market, but a wave of upcoming token unlocks could challenge that rally.
Data from Tokenomics shows that roughly $653 million worth of vested tokens will enter circulation over the next seven days, adding fresh supply and testing market resilience.
Token unlocks are a standard mechanism in the crypto industry. Projects gradually release previously locked tokens—often allocated to core teams, investors, or ecosystem funds—into the market.
While they can dilute value and trigger short-term selling pressure, the actual impact depends on the unlock size, market sentiment, and how well the event has been anticipated.
Several high-profile projects are set to release sizable amounts of tokens:
Most of these represent 1% to 4% of the circulating supply, small enough to limit long-term damage but still capable of creating short bursts of volatility.
This week’s total unlock value is part of a broader $2.5 billion to $3 billion expected for August—less than half of July’s $6.3B.
Historical data from Keyrock shows that 90% of token unlock events put downward pressure on prices, with the steepest moves occurring two days before and three to four days after the unlock.
Weekly token unlocks in 2025 have averaged between $600 million and $742 million, contributing to an estimated $74 billion in new supply for the year.
The reduced figures this month could help sustain August’s bullish momentum, provided the market absorbs Fasttoken’s large release without a sharp sell-off.