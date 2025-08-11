Search
Crypto Market Faces $653M Token Unlock Test: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Brace for Impact
Crypto Market Faces $653M Token Unlock Test: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Brace for Impact

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Crypto market faces $653M in token unlocks this week, with major releases from Aptos, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Fasttoken.

Key Takeaways

  • $653 million in crypto token unlocks scheduled this week could test the market’s recent rally.
  • Major unlocks include $90 million from Fasttoken and sizable releases from Aptos, Avalanche, and Arbitrum.
  • August’s total unlock value is projected at $2.5 billion–$3 billion, down sharply from July’s $6.3 billion.

The second week of August has opened with bullish momentum across the crypto market, but a wave of upcoming token unlocks could challenge that rally.

Data from Tokenomics shows that roughly $653 million worth of vested tokens will enter circulation over the next seven days, adding fresh supply and testing market resilience.

Key Token Unlocks This Week

Token unlocks are a standard mechanism in the crypto industry. Projects gradually release previously locked tokens—often allocated to core teams, investors, or ecosystem funds—into the market.

While they can dilute value and trigger short-term selling pressure, the actual impact depends on the unlock size, market sentiment, and how well the event has been anticipated.

Several high-profile projects are set to release sizable amounts of tokens:

  • Aptos (APT) — $50 million on Aug. 12.
  • Avalanche (AVAX) — $39 million on Aug. 15.
  • Arbitrum (ARB) — $40 million on Aug. 16.
  • Starknet (STRK) — $16 million on Aug. 15.
  • Sei (SEI) — $17 million within Aug. 11–17.
  • zkSync (ZK) — $10 million within Aug. 11–17.
  • Fasttoken (FTN) — $90 million within Aug. 11–17.

Most of these represent 1% to 4% of the circulating supply, small enough to limit long-term damage but still capable of creating short bursts of volatility.

Market Context and Outlook

This week’s total unlock value is part of a broader $2.5 billion to $3 billion expected for August—less than half of July’s $6.3B.

Historical data from Keyrock shows that 90% of token unlock events put downward pressure on prices, with the steepest moves occurring two days before and three to four days after the unlock.

Weekly token unlocks in 2025 have averaged between $600 million and $742 million, contributing to an estimated $74 billion in new supply for the year.

The reduced figures this month could help sustain August’s bullish momentum, provided the market absorbs Fasttoken’s large release without a sharp sell-off.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering.
