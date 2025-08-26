Search
Ethereum ETF Inflows Intact Despite Crypto Market Turmoil
News
3 min read

Ethereum ETF Inflows Intact Despite Crypto Market Turmoil

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethereum ETFs up top.

Ethereum ETFs outshine Bitcoin. | Credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs hold $143.65 billion in total net assets, or 6.58% of BTC’s market cap.
  • Bitcoin is trading down 4.5% at roughly $110,250 over the past 7 days.
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs command $28.84 billion in total net assets, representing 5.49% of ETH’s market cap.
  • Ethereum has been trading up 3.37% at $4,430 for the past 7 days.

A major correction in crypto market prices has done little to deter institutional investors from taking up positions in U.S. spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), more so than Bitcoin (BTC).

Ethereum ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs recorded $443.91 million in daily total net inflows on Aug. 25, 2025, marking a third day of inflows that now total just over $1 billion.

Despite a huge crypto shakeout, investors are bullish on ETH, which is still holding strong and trading up for the week at $4,413 amid a tumbling market.

Ethereum ETF daily inflow/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

The renewed winning streak comes after ETH funds saw four days of sustained outflows totaling $925.83 million.

Notably, this resulted in funds recording their first weekly total net outflows since the week ending May 16, 2025.

It follows the historical run of inflows throughout July and the first weeks of August.

Despite these outflows, bullish investors maintained course with fresh inflows, driving ETH to a new all-time high of $4,953 on Aug. 23.

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs notched a sturdy $219 million in daily total net inflows on Aug. 25.

This ends a woeful 6-day outflow streak, which saw over $1.18 billion in exits.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflow/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

That magnitude of bearish pressure contributed significantly to BTC’s ongoing downturn, which has seen it drop by around 5% in the past week to the $110,100 region.

Unless BTC funds garner more attention, August is on track to be their second-worst-performing month, which is still a far cry away from February 2025’s devastating $3.56 billion in outflows.

