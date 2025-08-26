Ethereum ETF Inflows Intact Despite Crypto Market Turmoil

A major correction in crypto market prices has done little to deter institutional investors from taking up positions in U.S. spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), more so than Bitcoin (BTC).
As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs recorded $443.91 million in daily total net inflows on Aug. 25, 2025, marking a third day of inflows that now total just over $1 billion.
Despite a huge crypto shakeout, investors are bullish on ETH, which is still holding strong and trading up for the week at $4,413 amid a tumbling market.
The renewed winning streak comes after ETH funds saw four days of sustained outflows totaling $925.83 million.
Notably, this resulted in funds recording their first weekly total net outflows since the week ending May 16, 2025.
It follows the historical run of inflows throughout July and the first weeks of August.
Despite these outflows, bullish investors maintained course with fresh inflows, driving ETH to a new all-time high of $4,953 on Aug. 23.
As per SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs notched a sturdy $219 million in daily total net inflows on Aug. 25.
This ends a woeful 6-day outflow streak, which saw over $1.18 billion in exits.
That magnitude of bearish pressure contributed significantly to BTC’s ongoing downturn, which has seen it drop by around 5% in the past week to the $110,100 region.
Unless BTC funds garner more attention, August is on track to be their second-worst-performing month, which is still a far cry away from February 2025’s devastating $3.56 billion in outflows.