Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin in 2025 Performance as ETH ETFs Pull $2.3B in 6 days
3 min read

Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin in 2025 Performance as ETH ETFs Pull $2.3B in 6 days

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethereum continues to dominate in 2025.

Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin throughout the first half of 2025.| Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • U.S spot Ethereum ETFs command $27.6 billion in total net assets, representing 4.77% of ETH’s market cap.
  • Bitcoin dominance is down at 58.4%, Ethereum dominance is up at 13.8%.
  • The ETH token has been up 9.2% in the past 24 hours and up 53% in the past month at $4,692.

Ethereum (ETH) is running hot as institutional investors flock to U.S. spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and pour more than $2.3 billion into funds over the past week.

Now, Bitcoin’s dominance slides as ETH and altcoin markets begin to rally.

Ethereum Dominance

As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs recorded $523.92 million in daily total net inflows on Aug. 12, 2025, marking day six of a historical $2.34 billion inflow streak.

Ethereum ETF inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

The contrast in flows and attention toward ETH couldn’t be more apparent, as the once long-dominant Bitcoin ETFs posted just $65.95 million in daily total net inflows on Aug 12.

BTC ETF flows are in the red with $321.39 million in monthly total net outflows so far this month. That said, this follows on from $6.02 billion in monthly total net inflows in July, the second-best on record for BTC ETFs.

Initially, ETH ETFs launched to little fanfare and suffered prolonged outflows in the weeks that followed.

Though in recent months, favorable regulatory headwinds in the U.S. have sparked renewed confidence, especially as staking could soon be enabled on ETH ETFs.

Outperformed

VanEck’s head of digital assets research, Matthew Sigel, also noted that, including staking rewards, Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin by 900bps year-to-date.

Indeed, Bitcoin’s sway over the market is waning, as CoinMarketCap has BTC dominance down at 58.4%, while ETH has been up at 13.8%.

Naturally, this has further fueled speculation that altcoin season is on the way. However, the altcoin season index is currently sitting at 51, leaving plenty of room for BTC to recapture the market.

At present, ETH is trading up at $4,692, an increase of around 9% in the past 24 hours, and a leap of over 53% in the past month.

Top Picks for Ethereum

Table of Contents
