SEC Says It’s Finally Ready To Write the Crypto Rulebook as Ripple’s 5-Year Saga Is Laid To Rest

After five years of costly courtroom battles, the case between Ripple (XRP) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially come to a close as the regulator officially agreed to settle the case.
It comes as the U.S. moves ahead with President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto agenda, which may not have been possible if the SEC succeeded in setting a legal precedent against Ripple under the former Chair, Gary Gensler.
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, “Crypto Mom,” has reflected on the closure of the years-long legal dispute between the regulator and Ripple.
She describes it as a “welcome development for many reasons,” which includes being able to redirect time, energy, and resources away from litigation, and toward establishing clear regulations for crypto.
In response, the SEC’s new Chairman, Paul Atkins, backed her up, saying that with the courtroom drama behind them, they can get to drafting policy and building innovation-friendly and consumer-protecting laws around crypto.
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, offered his gratitude to the new leadership.
With all the pieces in place, the Trump administration is marching forward with sweeping, pro-crypto reforms that the industry had been crying out for during the hawkish Gensler era.
Now, having passed the CLARITY Act for digital asset markets, the GENIUS Act for stablecoins, and an anti-central bank digital currency (CBDC) bill, the industry is gearing up for breakout success in 2026.
The news sent the XRP token surging upward to a weekly high of $3.35 , which follows a month after the token broke into a new all-time high (ATH) of $3.64.
Ripple, which is primarily developing blockchain and crypto products for financial institutions such as banks, stands to benefit massively from the U.S.’s renewed approach to crypto.
Soon, rules will be in place that give not just crypto firms, but banks and institutions more flexibility when it comes to how they want to use crypto and blockchain tech.
For example, under the CLARITY Act, XRP will come under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) instead of the SEC.
This, paired with the declaration that XRP isn’t a security, now means that financial institutions can begin adopting the tech as it was intended to be used.
In addition, Ripple has a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, which it launched in December 2024, and is fully compliant with the GENIUS Act’s requirements, giving it a first-mover edge alongside its brand recognition.