Eric Trump Urges Asia to Lead Crypto Adoption, Says Korea ‘Doing it the Best’

Eric Trump has called on Asian economies to accelerate their adoption of crypto, highlighting South Korea as the region’s leading player.

His remarks come as the Trump family continues to expand its crypto ambitions through the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) venture and a bitcoin mining initiative, while President Trump pursues a crypto-friendly regulatory environment from the White House.

Eric Trump Praises South Korea

Appearing virtually at the Upbit D Conference in Seoul on Tuesday, September 9, Trump said Asia is positioned for the next phase of crypto adoption.

“Korea is doing it the best out of any country in Asia,” he told the audience, adding that those who fail to follow South Korea risk falling behind.

The executive vice president of the Trump Organization also hinted at a return to South Korea with the company.

“We will be there both in terms of the digital asset space and in terms of hard real estate,” he said.

Trump’s Crypto Riches

Across both private enterprise and public policy, the Trump family is doubling down on digital assets.

Since President Trump began his second term, the family has generated more than $1 billion in revenue from two crypto ventures in less than twelve months.

WLFI, a DeFi initiative founded in 2024, made its public trading debut last week, triggering a surge in the Trump family’s crypto holdings.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump’s stake in American Bitcoin, a mining company the family launched in March, was valued at more than $500 million after its stock dramatically increased following its September 3 trading debut.

WLFI Surges

Despite controversy, WLFI rose 30% from its record low over the weekend.

At one point, the WLFI token climbed to $0.24, before retreating to $0.22 at the time of writing.

The WLFI token is facing challenges as momentum cools, according to CCN analyst Victor Olanrewaju.

One of the key concerns is declining trading activity.

“Such a decline suggests that buying frenzy is cooling off as speculative traders take profits and activity begins to normalize,” Olanrewaju wrote on Monday, September 8.

At the peak of the WLFI token launch, daily trading volume exceeded $5 billion. That figure has since dropped to around $1.5 billion, raising questions about the sustainability of its early surge.

“Past hype-driven launches, such as memecoins and narrative tokens tied to major events, have shown a similar pattern: explosive volume at launch, followed by pullbacks, then a make-or-break test at resistance,” Olanrewaju wrote. “For WLFI, whether history repeats will depend on how much conviction buyers show as initial hype fades,” he added.

