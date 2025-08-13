ALT5 Sigma and WLFI Seal $1.5B Deal, Brings New Leadership, Treasury Strategy, and Asset Manager

Digital asset infrastructure firm ALT5 Sigma Corporation is making several bold strategic moves following a $1.5 billion fundraise led by Donald Trump family-backed DeFi project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI).
As per an official press release, ATL5 has offloaded 200 million shares through combined stock offerings, and 100 million stock in a registered direct offering to raise approximately $1.5 billion for several strategic initiatives.
According to the Financial Times, half of the sale was paid in WLFI tokens.
To begin with, the firm has announced plans to hold 7.5% the WLFI token’s supply as part of its treasury strategy.
Funds will also be allocated to paying off outstanding debts, litigation settlements, funding its operations, as well as working capital.
The deal will see some major leadership changes, with WLFI co-founder and CEO Zach Witkoff joining ATL5’s board of directors as Chairman, its other co-founder and COO Zak Folkman will serve as board observer, and Matt Morgan joins as Chief Investment Officer.
In addition, the WLFI connection deepens with Eric Trump also joining the board as a director.
The move follows reports that the Trump-backed DeFi project was mulling the creation of a publicly traded company to hold its tokens with a $1.5 billion fundraising target.
In short, ATL5 Sigma is a publicly traded digital asset firm that offers blockchain-based services such as stablecoin payment rails, institutional-grade custody, trading infrastructure, and more.
In a post, Eric Trump notes the World Liberty Financial community “overwhelmingly voted” to make WLFI tradable, and this is one of the first major steps towards that end.
Eric also adds that the combination of WLFI and its flagship stablecoin, USD1, with ATL5’s “cutting-edge treasury strategy is something the market has never seen before.”
He explains that with the acquisition of WLFI tokens, the synergies between the ATL5 and WLFI ecosystems will be extraordinary .
“Once live, we expect that the WLFI token will be available on both major centralized exchanges and decentralized platforms, ensuring global governance reach and liquidity.”
The news provided a minor bump in value to ATL5’s stock, which, over the past month, has been trading down approximately 25%.
However, it is up by over 205% for the past year, and the news has seen its trading volumes reach levels not seen since 2022.