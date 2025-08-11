Nasdaq-listed BNC Makes $160M Bet on BNB, Secures Top Public Holder Spot

Key Takeaways

BNB Network Company has purchased 200,000 $BNB tokens, becoming the largest corporate holder globally.

The acquisition is part of a $500M private placement, with potential investment rising to $1.25B via warrants.

BNB remains underrepresented in U.S. portfolios, but BNC aims to change that.

With a $160 million bet on BNB, Nasdaq-listed BNB Network Company has jumped to the top as the token’s largest corporate holder—staking its future on an asset still underrepresented in U.S. portfolios.

Behind the scenes, new leadership, deep-pocketed backers, and even a central European bank are moving into position, hinting at a broader realignment in how institutions approach the Binance ecosystem.

BNC Becomes Largest Corporate Holder of BNB

BNB Network Company, the treasury management arm of CEA Industries, has acquired 200,000 $BNB tokens —valued at $160 million—making it the world’s largest corporate holder of BNB.

The purchase follows a $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital and YZi Labs to fund a treasury strategy focused entirely on BNB as its primary reserve asset.

The company, formerly VAPE, has restructured its leadership to drive this crypto-first approach.

David Namdar, co-founder of Galaxy Digital, has been appointed CEO, alongside Russell Read, former CIO at CalPERS, and ex-Kraken director Saad Naja.

10X Capital’s Hans Thomas and Alexander Monje have also joined the board.

Strategic Bet on BNB’s Long-Term Growth

BNC views BNB—the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap and the third-largest chain by total value locked ($12.3 billion)—as a stable reserve and growth opportunity.

The token’s deflationary mechanics, growing on-chain activity, and potential catalysts such as a spot ETF add to its appeal.

BNC intends to keep purchasing BNB until the initial $500 million is fully deployed and could invest up to $1.25 billion in total through its warrant structure.

With 250 million users and daily trading volumes of $9.3 billion, BNB remains underrepresented in U.S. portfolios—something BNC aims to change by offering institutional exposure without direct token custody.